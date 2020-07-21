Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III suffers right foot injury

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is awaiting the results of an MRI exam after injuring his right foot in practice, the team announced on Monday.

The Kings are awaiting the results and evaluation of the MRI for the former No 2 overall pick of the 2018 Draft.

Injuries have already wreaked havoc on Bagley's 2019-20 season as he appeared in just 13 of Sacramento's 64 games before the season hiatus. He missed 21 games leading up to the hiatus with a left midfoot sprain that was, at the time, expected to sideline him three weeks.

Bagley broke his thumb in the Kings' season-opening loss to Phoenix and did not play again until December 11 and made it to December 28 before suffering his left foot injury.

In interviews with the media before team restart camps began, Bagley said he had time to heal up from his left foot injury and was "100 per cent" and "ready to go". He spent his hiatus time rehabbing and training with his family at home, while also working on his shooting and adding muscle to his frame.

"I'm here for one thing and for one thing only, to compete," Bagley said on July 12. "I think the quarantine really helped out a lot with healing and giving me time to get in shape, get my body back to what I know it to be. It feels great."

In 13 games this season, Bagley is averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and shooting 46.7 per cent.

