Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss rest of season with right foot injury

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a right foot injury, the team has announced.

The injury occurred during an intra-squad scrimmage on Sunday. After undergoing an MRI, a foot specialist confirmed a lateral right foot sprain for the sophomore forward.

The team says Bagley is expected to make a full recovery.

Bagley, the No 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has missed significant time this season due to other various injuries, including a broken thumb and a sprained left foot. He has appeared in only 13 contests during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Sacramento will play their first scrimmage game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will not play in the NBA's restarted season in Florida after sustaining a hip injury in practice, the team announced on Tuesday.

Winslow, who has yet to debut for the Grizzlies since being acquired in a February trade, "fell after absorbing contact during an intra-squad scrimmage" at Monday's practice, the team said.

He is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020-21 season.

"I was excited to join my brothers on the court & will be supporting them throughout," Winslow wrote on Twitter. "I'm focused on coming back 100 per cent towards a full recovery."

