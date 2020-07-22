Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley leaves NBA campus for personal emergency - reports

Wednesday 22 July 2020 08:16, UK

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in action during the 2019-20 regular season
Image: LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in action during the 2019-20 regular season

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left the NBA campus on Tuesday for an emergency personal matter, according to multiple reports.

The NBA is back on Sky Sports

The NBA is back on Sky Sports

What games can you watch live on Sky Sports when the NBA season resumes on July 30?
WATCH NOW: Sky Sports Heatcheck

WATCH NOW: Sky Sports Heatcheck

Join Ovie, Mo and Jaydee for a new episode of Heatcheck - watch now

Beverley reportedly plans to rejoin his team-mates near Orlando, but it is not guaranteed he will be available when the Clippers restart their season July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He will need to follow the NBA's Health and Safety re-entry protocol when that time comes.

NBA restart: Who should I support?

NBA restart: Who should I support?

Take a quick quiz to discover which team you should support during the NBA restart
Don't miss a game!

Don't miss a game!

Sync your team's restart schedule to your phone

If a player leaves campus for extenuating circumstances, he will be required to quarantine for 4-10 days upon his return. The period will be four days if the player who left campus produces negative tests for at least seven days prior to his return.

In other words, Beverley will need to pass a coronavirus test every day he is off-campus in order to have a four-day quarantine inside the Disney hotel instead of 10.

The Clippers will play their first exhibition game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

They will be without Beverley and forward Montrezl Harrell, who left Orlando last week for an emergency family matter.

More on this story

Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams in action for the Clippers
Image: Montrezl Harrell, Beverley and Lou Williams in action for the Clippers

The 32-year-old Beverley has been a key contributor for Los Angeles, particularly on the defensive end. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 48 starts on the season.

If Beverley does not return in time or needs to quarantine for an extended stretch, fellow veteran Reggie Jackson could slide into the starting line-up.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Golden Point Podcast