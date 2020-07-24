NBA restart: Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles Lakers in star-studded scrimmage

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic played significant minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Dallas Mavericks in a pre-restart scrimmage.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-104 on Thursday in an NBA restart scrimmage in Orlando.

The contest got off to a competitive start, but the Lakers pulled ahead to take a seven-point lead into the second quarter. They held the advantage through the second and carried a 55-44 lead into half-time.

The Mavericks turned it up in the third quarter, where they outscored the Lakers, 33-19, to take a three-point lead into the final frame. The Mavericks held the edge through the fourth and amassed a 12-point lead with just over three minutes to go. The Lakers closed the contest on a 15-7 run but came up short in the end.

Seth Curry was locked in, as he shot 8-of-8 from the field on his way to 23 points in 16 minutes. Boban Marjanovic tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal, while Luka Doncic added 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal.

LeBron James supplied 12 points and five assists in the first half but did not play in the third and fourth quarters. Anthony Davis tallied 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook added 13 points each.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points in 21 minutes to lead the Milwaukee Bucksto a 113-92 victory against the San Antonio Spurs. Antetokounmpo shot 9-of-13 from the field and also had four assists, three rounds and three steals in the 40-minute scrimmage.

He was one of three Bucks with multiple steals as a strong defensive effort forced the Spurs into 22 turnovers.

The Bucks pulled away in the middle quarters, outscoring San Antonio 65-47. Brook Lopez supplied 17 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while Khris Middleton posted 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Lonnie Walker paced the Spurs with 14 points. Dejounte Murray had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Derrick White added 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Victor Oladipo was in the Indiana starting line-up as the Pacers overcame a slow start to come away with a 91-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers used an early 9-0 run to jump to a 20-9 lead, but the Pacers' offense kicked into gear after the second unit checked in.

Brothers Justin and Aaron Holiday both made three-pointers to help Indiana open the second quarter with a 12-6 surge to climb within three. The Blazers took a 45-43 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Edmond Sumner was into the Pacers line-up as a third guard, bumping TJ Warren to power forward. The move paid off, as Indiana dominated play stringing together a 23-8 extended run to take a 73-65 into the final period.

Indiana's second unit kept Portland at arms' length throughout the final frame, with the Holiday brothers combining for 11 straight points before checking out with 3:47 remaining and a 12-point lead. The Blazers' reserves trimmed away at that lead over the final minutes, but the Pacers held on for a narrow win.

Justin Holiday led all scorers with 16 points in the victory, going 4-for-6 from three-point range. His younger brother Aaron had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while Malcolm Brogdon tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Mario Hezonja led Portland with 15 points while Jusuf Nurkic, playing his first game in over a year, provided 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz, 101-88, in a scrimmage between the two teams at the Orlando restart.

Down two starters in Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre, the Suns quickly grabbed control of the game with a 28-point first quarter to lead by nine at the end of the period. They stretched that lead to 11 points at half-time, going into the break with a 50-39 advantage.

Phoenix had control on both ends of the court throughout the game, but the Jazz showed signs of fight in the third quarter, in which they outscored the Suns by a 27-23 margin.

Still, Phoenix entered the final 10-minute period with a seven-point cushion. Late on, extended their lead to 16 points late in the game before closing out the win.

Four Suns' starters scored in double digits, with Mikal Bridges pacing the team with 14 points and five rebounds. Dario Saric had 12 points and six boards, while Devin Booker notched 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting. Rookie Deandre Ayton chipped in 13 points of hisown to go with eight rebounds and two assists. Ayton even drilled alate-shot-clock three-pointer in the second half.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell had 17 points and four assists while making five of his eight field-goal attempts. Mike Conley notched 12 points, and Jordan Clarkson scored 14 points in 21 minutes coming off the bench. Rudy Gobert was mostly quiet in 21 minutes, finishing with five points, six rebounds and two steals.

