Ben Simmons: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star's knee scan comes back clear

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to be out on only a "day-to-day" basis after a scan on his left knee came back clear.

Simmons departed the Sixers' victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night midway through the third quarter, before being seen leaving the locker room in street clothes during the final period.

The injury appeared to occur as the 24-year-old grabbed a rebound - causing him to exit the game and hobble gingerly off the court.

With the NBA play-offs set to begin on August 17, Simmons leaving the court was of major concern to Philadelphia, but The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late on Wednesday night that an MRI on Simmons' knee came back clean, and the 24-year-old Australian is "expected to be day-to-day."

Coach Brett Brown admitted after the game - before news of a clear scan had reached the team - that he was left "very curious" by the incident.

"We don't know," Brown said. "I'm sure the club will make some announcement. But as far as knowing more than that, I don't. Obviously, I'm very curious."

Simmons had eight points on 2-of-10 shooting before his departure. His exit did not prevent the Sixers from recording a 107-98 over the Magic. Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 57 games this season.

Philadelphia are off on Thursday before facing Orlando on Friday night. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings - two games back from from the fourth-placed Miami Heat with five games remaining.

