WNBA: Allie Quigley's 22 points help Chicago Sky beat Connecticut Sun to extend lead at the top

Allie Quigley dropped 22 points on the Connecticut Sun as the Chicago Sky picked up their fifth win of the season to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Chicago Sky 100-93 Connecticut Sun

1:38 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun

Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker scored 20 to help the Sky to a 100-93 victory over the Sun on Saturday night.

Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago. The Sky finished 32 of 58 (55.2 percent) shooting and have now won three of their last four.

After Bria Holmes' three-pointer with 91 seconds left in the third brought the Sun within 70-69, Chicago went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter with DeShields scoring on a three-point play and a jump shot. Connecticut never got within four points the rest of the way.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15, Holmes had 12 and Brionna Jones and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece.

Phoenix Mercury 68-74 Seattle Storm

1:54 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm

Jewell Lloyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 as the Seattle Storm used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Phoenix's Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go with what appeared to be ankle injury, walking off the court to the locker room without assistance.

On a drive to the basket, Stewart cut off Taurasi, who then threw a behind-the-back pass to Brittney Griner for a layup, Phoenix trailing 64-49 after the bucket.

The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year.

Phoenix put up a fight and drew within 70-66 on a pair of Sophie Cunningham free throws with 26 seconds left before the Storm sealed it at the free throw line.

After Alanna Smith's layup gave Phoenix a 16-14 lead with 95 seconds left in the first quarter, Seattle's Breanna Smith made a layup and Sami Whitcomb a three-pointer near the end of the quarter. Lloyd started the second with back-to-back threes, Whitcomb made another layup and Seattle began to create separation.

Griner led Phoenix with 20 points.

Atlanta Dream 75-85 Dallas Wings

1:55 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton had 17 in an 85-75 win for the Dallas Wings over the Atlanta Dream.

Following Chennedy Carter's career-high 35 points against Seattle on Thursday night, the Wings, specifically Thornton, held her to 14 points on five-of-14 shooting.

Carter's frustration got the better of her when she was whistled for a technical foul with 8-1/2 minutes left to play. Moriah Jefferson sank the technical to give Dallas a 69-59 lead.

The Dream led 42-41 at halftime, and following Carter's three-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a three and the Wings led the rest of the way

Alisha Gray scored 12 points for the Wings and Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams 14. The Dream missed 42 of their 71-shot attempts.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.