Damian Lillard hits back at Paul George and Patrick Beverley after Blazers' loss to the Clippers

Familiar foes locked horns again on Saturday as Damian Lillard and Paul George exchanged words through social media following the Portland Trail Blazers' 122-117 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard missed two three throws to put the Blazers up by one with 18.6 seconds remaining, proving costly when JaMychal Green fired a pair of foul shots before Lillard missed a three-point attempt and Landry Shamet converted two free throws with 3.5 seconds left to seal the win.

Patrick Beverly, who sat out Saturday's game for the Clippers, was seen on the bench imitating Lillard's "Dame Time" gesture as the Blazers guard squandered the chance to put his team ahead, while George is said to have waved to the 30-year-old from afar after the game.

The defeat came as a major blow to the Blazers' playoff hopes, leaving them one-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No 8 seed.

"PG did the wave because he also was surprised [about the missed free throws] because he experienced being waved at last year," said Lillard.

"Asking me about Patrick Beverley, who, I sent him home before at the end of a game. Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoffs. So they know.

"The reason they're reacting like that is because of what they expect from me, which is a sign of respect. It just shows what I've done at a high clip more times than not. I'm not offended by it.

"If anything, it should just tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I put them through in those situations previously."

Lillard famously waved goodbye to George and Russell Westbrook following his game-winning three-pointer to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the first round in last year's playoffs.

The five-time All-Star had unleashed a 37-foot effort over the arms of George, who subsequently called it a 'bad shot'.

Saturday night carried on to Instagram when Beverly commented "Cancun on 3" with three laughing emojis on a post of Lillard's quote, before George added "And you getting sent home this year".

Lillard replied "keep switching teams ... running from the grind. You boys is chumps", in reference to George's past trade requests.

The Blazers continue their fight for a playoff spot on Sunday night when they face the Philadelphia 76ers, live from 11:30pm on Sky Sports Arena.

