Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green fined $50k by the NBA for Devin Booker comments

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league's anti-tampering rule.

The fine is in response to Green's comments on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that he made Friday while serving as an analyst on TNT.

Green initially praised Booker for his play during the Suns' undefeated run to begin the NBA's restart near Orlando, before taking it too far in the eyes of the NBA.

"It's not good for him. It's not good for his career," Green said. "They gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere where he can play great basketball all the time and win, because he's that type of player."

3:19 Ro Parrish, Kenny Smith, and Kevin McHale discuss the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference

Asked by TNT's Ernie Johnson if he thought his comments were tampering, Green responded, "Maybe."

Booker, 23, is under contract with the Suns through the 2023-24 season after signing a five-year, $158.25m extension in July 2018. He leads Phoenix in scoring at 26.4 points per game this season.

Green's public comments on Booker were not his first in regard to the Suns.

Earlier this season, Green criticised Phoenix for how it handled forward Marquese Chriss, who ended up playing for the Warriors this season. Chriss played for the Suns from 2016-18.

0:25 Relive Devin Booker's epic game-winning buzzer beater as the Suns upset the Los Angeles Clippers

"He's been in some pretty tough situations," Green said after a preseason game. "No one ever blames the situation, though. It's always the kid. No one ever blames these (expletive) franchises.

"They always want to blame the kid. It's not always the kid's fault. Let's be frank about it, when he was there, the organisation was terrible. Everything was going wrong.

"But he get blamed, like he's the problem. When he left, ain't nothing go right. That's my take on it."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.