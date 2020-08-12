WNBA: Las Vegas Aces thump Indiana Fever to record fifth straight win

Angel McCoughtry scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 17 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 98-79 for their fifth straight victory.

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever

Las Vegas led 60-59 at half-time after each team shot at least 58 per cent from the field. Candice Dupree had 15 points for Indiana and McCoughtry scored 14 for Las Vegas in the opening 20 minutes.

The Aces pulled away in the second half, holding Indiana to 13 points in the third quarter and four points through the opening five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter.

A'ja Wilson had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla McBride scored 15 points for Las Vegas (6-2), who had six players score in double figures. McCoughtry was 9-of-10 from the field to help move into 13th place on the WNBA career scoring list.

Dupree finished with 20 points for Indiana (3-5). Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points.

Candace Parker scored 16 points and Riquna Williams and Sydney Wiese added 17 apiece to help the Los Angeles Sparks (5-3) beat the New York Liberty 93-78 on Tuesday night.

The victory gave the Sparks back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Parker also had four assists to move into 14th on the WNBA career list. Brittney Sykes scored 15 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 11.

Parker had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half as Los Angeles built a 51-34 lead.

Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 24 points for New York (1-7), who committed 26 turnovers. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points and Amanda Zahui B had ninerebounds and 10 rebounds.

The Liberty made 21 straight free throws before missing one in the closing four seconds.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 68-48, handing the reigning WNBA champions their fifth straight loss. It is the longest losing streak for Washington (3-5) since dropping seven straight in 2016.

Crystal Dangerfield added 12 points and Napheesa Collier had eight points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (6-2), who held a team under 50 points for the first time since August 27, 2013. It's the 10th time in team history the Lynx have done that.

Dangerfield scored 10 points in the first half to help Minnesota build a 48-27 lead. The Lynx outrebounded the Mystics 20-8 in the half and attempted nine morefield goals.

Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington with 12 points. Tianna Hawkins and Emma Meesseman each scored 10 points. Meesseman grabbed six rebounds to move over 1,000 for her career.

Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal choice), Tina Charles (medical exemption) and Aerial Powers (hamstring) did not play for Washington.

