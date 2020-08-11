WNBA: Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart pours in 25 points in victory over Chicago Sky

Breanna Stewart led the scoring to help the Seattle Storm extend their winning run on Monday with victory over the Chicago Sky.

Monday night's WNBA scores Chicago Sky 71-89 Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury 91-79 Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun 93-82 Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky 71-89 Seattle Storm

1:44 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm

Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists to lift the Storm to their fifth straight win in an 89-71 victory over the Sky on Monday.

Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points, before heading into halftime up 46-28 having held the Sky to 10 second-quarter points.

Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle, Ezi Magbegor scored 13, Alysha Clark had 12 and Jewell Loyd 10. The Storm had 25 assists on 36 field goals and shot 51 percent from the field.

Allie Quigley led Chicago with 13 points, while Cheyenne Parker added 12 and Courtney Vandersloot had nine assists.

Phoenix Mercury 91-79 Dallas Wings

1:59 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points with seven assists while Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner each had double-doubles as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 91-79.

Griner had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Turner added 13 points and 11 boards for Phoenix.

Diggins-Smith made all 10 of her free throws, and also had five rebounds for the Mercury, who were missing star Diana Taurasi. The league's all-time leading scorer inured her lower back in Saturday's loss to Seattle in the fourth quarter, with an MRI showing no structural damage.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for Dallas, who have lost four of five games. Ogunbowale, who entered averaging 20.1 points per game, has scored at least 15 points in 19 consecutive games.

Allisha Gray added 17 points, Satou Sabally had 15 and the Wings shot just 37 percent from the field.

Connecticut Sun 93-82 Atlanta Dream

1:34 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points, Jasmine Thomas had 15 points and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 93-82.

Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas combined to score 26 points in the first half as Connecticut built a 56-46 lead, the Sun putting it away in the third quarter by holding the Dream to 15 points.

The Dream lost guard Chennedy Carter in the first quarter with an ankle injury, with Atlanta's shining rookie, scoreless in three minutes before getting hurt, having been averaging 19.4 points per game.

DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for Connecticut, and grabbed nine rebounds to move into 20th on the WNBA career list.

Shekinna Stricklen scored 18 points - all on three-pointers in the first half - for Atlanta, who have lost five straight. Stricklen scored 12 of Atlanta's first 14 points by making all four of her three-point attempts in the first quarter. Courtney Williams added 12 points against her former team.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.