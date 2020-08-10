WNBA: Riquna Williams, Candace Parker star as Los Angeles Sparks beat Minnesota Lynx

Riquna Williams top scored with 21 points while Candace Parker went close to a triple-double as the Los Angeles Sparks ended the Minnesota Lynx's four-game win streak.

Sunday night's WNBA scores Minnesota Lynx 81-97 Los Angeles Sparks

Las Vegas Aces 78-76 New York Liberty

Washington Mystics 84-91 Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx 81-97 Los Angeles Sparks

2:05 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks

Williams scored 21 points and led five Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 victory against the Lynx on Sunday.

Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win having entered the game with four straight double-doubles while averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year.

Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.

Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx with 29 points, Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece and Napheesa Collier scored 10. Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles missed the game due to injury.

Collier made a pair of free throws to give Minnesota its first lead at 56-55 with 4:22 left in the third quarter. After an exchange of baskets, Williams made a basket and a three-pointer for a 64-61 lead and the Sparks never trailed again.

Las Vegas Aces 78-76 New York Liberty

1:28 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty

A'ja Wilson scored 31 points and produced a game-winning short shot with seven seconds remaining to lift the Las Vegas Aces past the New York Liberty 78-76.

Kia Nurse missed a jump shot after, and out of a timeout following an offensive rebound, the Liberty turned it over to end the game.

Wilson's game-winner was only the second lead for Las Vegas in the entire game. Jackie Young's layup with 7:29 before halftime put Las Vegas up 30-28.

Kiah Stokes' layup with 3:34 left in the third quarter put New York up 56-46 before Las Vegas went on a 12-5 run to close the quarter.

Wilson shot 10 of 17 from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws, while Young scored 15 and Dearica Hamby 13.

Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty with 20 points, Layshia Clarendon scored 15 and Joyner Holmes 11.

Washington Mystics 84-91 Indiana Fever

1:25 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double as the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark only eclipsed by the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who has done it five times this year.

McCowan made a pair of free throws with 5:28 before halftime to give Indiana a 36-35 lead. The Fever proceeded to take control and outscored Washington 16-4 before the break.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever ended an 11-game regular season losing streak against Washington.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics but was held to just a basket in the second half. Meesseman entered the game needing just three rebounds to reach 1,000 in her eight-year WNBA career, finishing with two boards.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington, Leilani Mitchell 14 and Myisha Hines-Allen 11.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.