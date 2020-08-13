Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for head-butting Moritz Wagner

Thursday 13 August 2020 06:22, UK

Mo Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are reprimanded by the referee
Image: Mo Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo are reprimanded by the referee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner during a stoppage in play, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

preview image 1:05
Antetokounmpo was ejected during the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards after head-butting Wagner

The reigning league MVP was ejected from Tuesday night's contest against the Washington Wizards following the incident.

Antetokounmpo will miss Milwaukee's final seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies but will be back for the first round of the playoffs, which start on August 17. The Bucks will face the Orlando Magic in Round 1.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Antetokounmpo was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which merits an automatic ejection, after head-butting Wizards big man Wagner midway through the second quarter of a 126-113 win.

LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

BJ Arsmtrong joins Mo and Jaydee on Sky Sports NBA's weekly debate show

The incident occurred near the Milwaukee hoop after Antetokounmpo was whistled for a charging foul for running into Wagner, a call that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer challenged and lost. The two players exchanged words briefly before Antetokounmpo lowered his head and drove his forehead into Wagner's left temple.

Moe Wagner reacts after being head-butted by Giannis Antetokounmpo
Image: Wagner reacts after being head-butted by Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo was apologetic after the game.

"If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it," he said. "But at the end of the day, we're all human; we all make mistakes. At the end of the day, you learn from it, keep playing good basketball and keep moving forward."

More on this story

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25p/m for two months

Had he not been suspended, Antetokounmpo might have rested against Memphis anyway, as the Bucks have long since locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV