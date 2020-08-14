NBA playoffs tip off with four series openers on August 17

The first round of the NBA playoffs will tip off with four games on Monday, August 17.

The NBA announced the schedule on Thursday that includes both No 1 seeds - the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, the Los Angeles Lakers in the West - not opening their postseason runs until Tuesday.

The final Western Conference playoff spot is still to be decided. The Memphis Grizzlies clinched a spot in the play-in round on Thursday and will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a Play-In series this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

The Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets will get the postseason underway on Monday with a Western Conference series at 6:30pm (UK time).

Two Eastern Conference series follow with the Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors meeting at 9pm (UK time) and the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics squaring off at 11:30pm (UK time).

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers finish the opening day with a 2am (UK time) tip-off.

On Tuesday, the Bucks are on the floor first against the Orlando Magic at 6:30pm (UK time). The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers play at 9pm (UK time) in another Eastern Conference opener.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets meet in a Western Conference series opener at 11:30pm (UK time), followed by the Lakers meeting the Play-In winner at 2am (UK time).

Any Game 7 match-ups in first-round series are scheduled for either August 29 or August 30.

Sky Sports will confirm its broadcast schedule for the first round of the playoffs shortly.

