WNBA: A'ja Wilson stars as Las Vegas Aces dispatch Minnesota Lynx

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and Angel McCoughtry added 21 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx to take sole possession of second place in the WNBA standings.

Thursday night's WNBA scores Minnesota Lynx 77-87 Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks 81-64 Washington Mystics

Indiana Fever 86-79 New York Liberty

Minnesota Lynx 77-87 Las Vegas Aces

1:31 Highlights of the regular season game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and eight rebounds and Angel McCoughtry scored 21 points as the Las Vegas Aces topped the Minnesota Lynx 87-77 on Thursday night for sole possession of second place.

Kayla McBride added a season-high 17 points and Jackie Young had 16 points for Las Vegas (7-2), who moved within one game of Seattle (8-1) for first in the WNBA standings.

Live WNBA: Seattle @ Dallas Saturday 15th August 1:00am

Wilson went coast-to-coast and completed a three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the first half for a 53-37 lead. She had 13 points in the half and McCoughtry scored 15. Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles only played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury. She did not return.

Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.

Los Angeles Sparks 81-64 Washington Mystics

1:24 Highlights of the regular season game between the LA Sparks and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA

Riquna Williams scored 13 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 81-64.

Los Angeles went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter for a 19-9 advantage and led the rest of the way. The Mystics turned the ball over 21 times.

Chelsea Gray scored 11 points while Te'a Cooper and Brittney Sykes each had 10 for Los Angeles (6-3), who won their third straight game.

Ariel Atkins scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Washington (3-6), who lost their sixth straight game. Emma Meesseman had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10 points.

Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal) and Tina Charles (medical exemption) did not play for Washington.

Indiana Fever 86-79 New York Liberty

1:38 Highlights of the regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty in the WNBA

Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points and Kelsey Mitchell made a long three-pointer with 29.8 seconds left to lift the Indiana Fever to an 86-79 win over the New York Liberty.

Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn't score again until her triple gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team's next possession and finished with 18 points.

Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), who have lost three straight games

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.