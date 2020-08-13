WNBA: Seattle Storm rout Atlanta Dream for sixth straight win

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 rout of the Atlanta Dream.

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Seattle Storm won their sixth straight game with a 100-63 rout of the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Whitcomb made a career-high-tying six three-pointers as Seattle was 18-of-30 from three-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points.

Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle (8-1) after missing the past five games due to a bone bruise in her left knee. Alysha Clark added 16 points and Breanna Stewart had seven points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes.

The Storm reached 100 points for the first time since July 31, 2018.

Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick added 16 points for Atlanta (2-7), who have lost six straight games. Atlanta, who will be without star rookie Chennedy Carter for the next two weeks while she recovers from a sprained ankle, shot 8-of-29 from three-point range.

DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas added 17 and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 70-66.

Bonner curled off a high screen and drove to the basket for a lay-up with 10.8 seconds left. Dallas then missed a three-pointer at the other end and Jasmine Thomas secured the defensive rebound to seal the victory.

Jasmine Thomas finished with 10 points for Connecticut (3-6), who trailed by as many as 12 points. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-6) with 19 points and Allisha Gray had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Ogunbowale was limited to four points in the first half due to picking up her third foul with nine minutes left in the second quarter. She scored 11 of Dallas' 15 points in the third quarter for a 49-46 lead, and she sank a jumper with 31 seconds left to pull the Wings within 68-66.

Allie Quigley scored 20 points and Kahleah Copper added 16 points to lead the Chicago Sky to a 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Chicago had a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but it was cut to 70-65 with 5:21 remaining. Courtney Vandersloot answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 Chicago run for a double-digit lead.

Vandersloot finished with 12 points and five assists for Chicago (6-3). Azura Stevens added 10 points. Chicago was just 1-of-11 from three-point range but outrebounded Phoenix 38-26.

Diamond DeShields made a floater in the lane just before the half-time buzzer to extend Chicago's lead to 42-36.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham each scored 15 points for Phoenix (5-4), who had won five of their last six games. Brittney Griner, averaging 18.4 points per game, was just 3-of-11 from the field for nine points.

