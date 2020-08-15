WNBA: Breanna Stewart leads Seattle Storm to seventh straight win

Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

It is the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since their 2010 championship team won 13 straight games.

Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9-of-12 from the field.

Seattle made a trio of three-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at half-time. Seattle finished 5-of-18 from three-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 makes from distance.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.

Bria Hartley scored 24 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 20 points and five steals to lead Phoenix past Atlanta.

Walker-Kimbrough was 5-of-7 from three-point range, Hartley made 4-of-7 and Phoenix, overall, went 12-of-25.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 17 points and Brittney Griner added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Phoenix (6-4).

Betnijah Laney scored 16 points for Atlanta (2-8).

DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Connecticut held off Chicago.

Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Chicago got within one point twice in the final 1:14. But Bonner and Thomas each made a steal in the closing seconds to help seal it. Bonner sank two free throws with 6.4 seconds left for a three-point lead and Chicago turned the ball over again on their final possession.

Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), who have four of their last five games. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4).

Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list.

