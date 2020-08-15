Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr stretchered with neck strain

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr was taken off the court via stretcher with a neck strain during his team's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The team issued a postgame statement that Jones underwent an MRI, a CT scan and a concussion test, with the conclusion being that the only injury was to his neck. He will be re-evaluated again "over the weekend", according to the Heat.

Jones was injured with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Indiana center Goga Bitadze set a screen, and Jones collided with him with his left shoulder and neck taking the brunt of the contact.

Image: Derrick Jones Jr lies on the court following a collision with Pacers' Goga Bitadze

Jones fell to the floor and lay down face first on the court for more than five minutes. He eventually was taken off the floor on the stretcher.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was hopeful Jones wouldn't be sidelined long with the Heat set to meet the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, beginning Tuesday.

1:22 Highlights of the regular season seeding game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers

"He is already moving better. Let's wait and see before we go in full-scale panic mode," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game.

Jones had three points, two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes on Friday before the injury.

The 23-year-old Jones won the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in February. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games (16 starts) this season.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.