Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr stretchered with neck strain

Saturday 15 August 2020 07:54, UK

Derrick Jones Jr is stretchered off the court during Miami&#39;s seeding game against Indiana
Image: Derrick Jones Jr is stretchered off the court during Miami's seeding game against Indiana

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr was taken off the court via stretcher with a neck strain during his team's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Western Conference Play-In free on Sky Sports

Western Conference Play-In free on Sky Sports

Watch the Blazers take on the Grizzlies for the West's final playoff spot live for free on Saturday at 7:30pm

The team issued a postgame statement that Jones underwent an MRI, a CT scan and a concussion test, with the conclusion being that the only injury was to his neck. He will be re-evaluated again "over the weekend", according to the Heat.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Jones was injured with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Indiana center Goga Bitadze set a screen, and Jones collided with him with his left shoulder and neck taking the brunt of the contact.

Derrick Jones Jr lies on the court following a collision with Pacers&#39; Goga Bitadze
Image: Derrick Jones Jr lies on the court following a collision with Pacers' Goga Bitadze

Jones fell to the floor and lay down face first on the court for more than five minutes. He eventually was taken off the floor on the stretcher.

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25p/m for two months

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra was hopeful Jones wouldn't be sidelined long with the Heat set to meet the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs, beginning Tuesday.

Miami Heat&#39;s Derrick Jones Jr. lies on the court after being injured against the Indiana Pacers 1:22
Highlights of the regular season seeding game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers

"He is already moving better. Let's wait and see before we go in full-scale panic mode," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game.

Jones had three points, two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes on Friday before the injury.

More on this story

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The 23-year-old Jones won the Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in February. He averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games (16 starts) this season.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV