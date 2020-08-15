Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba to miss postseason

Saturday 15 August 2020 08:31, UK

It is hoped Mo Bamba will not need surgey

Orlando Magic back-up center Mo Bamba will miss the playoffs after leaving the NBA bubble to undergo testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus.

Western Conference Play-In free on Sky Sports

Western Conference Play-In free on Sky Sports

Watch the Blazers take on the Grizzlies for the West's final playoff spot live for free on Saturday at 7:30pm

The team said that the 22-year-old Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11.

"On the advice of the Magic's human performance staff and team physicians, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has left the NBA campus for a comprehensive post-coronavirus evaluation," the team announced on Friday.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Bamba only played in two games in the restarted season in the Orlando area. He missed all four of his field-goal attempts and collected three rebounds in 10-plus minutes of action.

Overall, Bamba averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 62 games, all as a reserve. The second-year pro was a first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2018 Draft.

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25p/m for two months

Eighth-seeded Orlando, who went 3-5 during the seeding games, face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. The series starts on Tuesday.

More on this story

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV