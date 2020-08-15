Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba to miss postseason

Orlando Magic back-up center Mo Bamba will miss the playoffs after leaving the NBA bubble to undergo testing related to his previous bout with coronavirus.

The team said that the 22-year-old Bamba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11.

"On the advice of the Magic's human performance staff and team physicians, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has left the NBA campus for a comprehensive post-coronavirus evaluation," the team announced on Friday.

Bamba only played in two games in the restarted season in the Orlando area. He missed all four of his field-goal attempts and collected three rebounds in 10-plus minutes of action.

Overall, Bamba averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 62 games, all as a reserve. The second-year pro was a first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2018 Draft.

Eighth-seeded Orlando, who went 3-5 during the seeding games, face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. The series starts on Tuesday.

