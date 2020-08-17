Mike Conley's absence raises questions Utah Jazz must answer

After veteran point guard Mike Conley left the NBA campus to attend the birth of his child, the Utah Jazz have issues to resolve heading into their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

NBA first-round playoff games live on Sky Sports Gm 1: Nets @ Raptors | Monday 9pm | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 1: Thunder @ Rockets | Tuesday 11:30pm | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 2: Jazz @ Nuggets | Wednesday 9pm | Sky Sports Mix

Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers | Friday 2am | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks | Saturday 2am | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers | Saturday 8:30pm | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers | Sunday 6pm | Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers | Tuesday 2am | Sky Sports Arena

If the birth of Mike Conley's son winds up depriving the Jazz of the point guard's service to the degree that it costs them their first-round playoff series against Denver, some Utah fans will skip right past the nursery rhymes and go directly to a tongue-twister: Bubble baby buddy bumper.

Now, say it three times fast.

1:11 The NBA TV analysts say coach Mike Malone will be disappointed with Denver's defense thus far but back the Nuggets to beat Jazz in the first round of the playoffs

Conley left the Orlando bubble on Sunday morning, heading home to Columbus, Ohio, to be with wife Mary for the birth of their third child. Due to the NBA's quarantine protocols, the veteran playmaker is expected to miss at least Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference's No 3 vs No 6 first-round series.

The shortest amount of time thus far for any NBA player returning to the bubble, assuming daily coronavirus tests have been negative, has been four days.

The Nuggets and the underdog Jazz are the first teams to start their playoff campaigns, their opener set for 6:30pm (UK time) on Monday at The Field House on the Disney campus in central Florida. Game 2 is on Wednesday night at 9pm (UK time), live on Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145), with subsequent games scheduled every other day into next week.

The Jazz knew this was coming, just not right now. The baby's due date was August 27, which would have nudged Conley's absence to either later in - or after - the series.

1:57 Mike Conley broke out of his shooting slump to score 29 points as the Utah Jazz beat the LA Clippers

Utah, as one of the league's family-friendliest organisations, had agreed that Conley would leave the team for his son's birth. But the timing of his absence brings a few challenges, particularly in a first round moving faster this year (no travel, compressed calendar).

Conley has taken heat for a sub-par performance in this first season with the Jazz. The 32-year-old's $32.5m salary is a lightning rod for critics, too. This could introduce a new round of second-guessing, unfair or not.

Here are three questions to be answered during Conley's hiatus:

Who takes over as Utah's starting point guard?

Image: Donovan Mitchell soars to the rim for a dunk

The ball likely will wind up in Donovan Mitchell's hands more than it already does. Mitchell, the Jazz's leading scorer (24.0 points per game), also is the team's big usage guy (30.8 per cent of his team's plays when he is on the floor).

Fellow wing Jordan Clarkson only started twice this season but probably plugs Conley's spot in the line-up, which further thins Utah's bench. Clarkson did average 24.0 points in three appearances against the Nuggets, hitting 14 of his 24 three-point attempts.

Where will Conley be missed most?

Image: Conley attacks the basket against his former team the Memphis Grizzlies

Conley is a veteran with 56 games of playoff experience with the Memphis Grizzlies, a solid resume given Utah's 27 postseason games in the past seven years. The team's one-two punch of center Rudy Gobert and Mitchell have logged 25 and 16, respectively.

Though he averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds overall this season, Conley had a bigger impact versus Denver. In two meetings, he averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds, while hitting 40 per cent from the arc.

Stylistically, the point guard's absence could be missed most in pick-and-rolls, a weapon Denver doesn't always defend well. But his scoring is important, too, to take pressure off Mitchell and fill some of the points void opened by Bojan Bogdanovic's season-ending wrist surgery.

What does this mean for the Nuggets?

Image: Gary Harris in action against the Portland Trail Blazers

Their superior depth gets deeper for as long as Conley is out. And that really could matter if Denver guards Gary Harris (hip) and/or Will Barton (knee) are able to return to action. Neither have played in the bubble so far.

The more numbers the Nuggets can throw at Mitchell without Conley to help, the shorter Utah's playoff life expectancy. It was already going to be tough for Gobert and Mitchell to match the production of Denver's Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

It is worth noting that while Utah were 26-21 when Conley started this season, it was even better at 18-7 when he did not. He missed 19 of 20 games from early December to mid-January with a hamstring injury, during which the Jazz went 16-4. But Bogdanovic was on board then.

