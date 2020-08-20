Please select your default edition
Washington Wizards retain Scott Brooks as head coach for 2020-21 season

Thursday 20 August 2020 06:36, UK

Scott Brooks issues instructions to his Wizards players from the sideline
Image: Scott Brooks issues instructions to his Wizards players from the sideline

Scott Brooks will return as Washington's coach next season, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters on Wednesday.

The 2020-21 campaign is the final season on Brooks' five-year deal with the team.

"He is a decorated coach. He has been in the league a long time as a player and as a coach. Very accomplished guy," Sheppard said on a video conference call. "And I think we are in great hands next season."

Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics 1:18
Highlights of the regular season seeding game between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics

The Wizards went 25-47 this season and missed the playoffs for the second straight time. Washington made the playoffs in each of Brooks' first two seasons.

Brooks is 149-169 in four season with the Wizards and 487-376 in 11 overall seasons, including a 338-207 mark with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-15.

Washington played the just-concluded season without five-time All-Star point guard John Wall due to a torn left Achilles tendon.

Also, two-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal did not play during the eight-game resumption of the season due to a shoulder injury. Beal's 30.5 points per game scoring average was second best in the NBA behind Houston's James Harden (34.3).

Sheppard said both players will be healthy prior to next season. "Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason," Sheppard said.

"I feel strongly when the first day of training camp starts, we will have - knock on wood, barring anything between now and then - John and Bradley at full health, ready to go."

