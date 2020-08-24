Carmelo Anthony calls on Portland Trail Blazers to respond in Game 4 against Los Angeles Lakers

Carmelo Anthony needed less than the time it took him to step off the court and into his post-Game 3 press conference to switch his attention to Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Portland Trail Blazers had been inspired to a 1-0 series lead by Damian Lillard last week, before LeBron James and Anthony Davis turned on the style to put the Lakers ahead over the next two matchups.

Anthony was questioned on the heavy workload currently being shouldered by Jusuf Nurkic, to which he responded by insisting "we're asking a lot of everybody".

Portland and the 10-time All-Star are prepared to go the distance as they head into Monday's meeting looking to level the best-of-seven series.

"We hit them first, they came up and got two games, now it's our turn to respond," he said.

"We've got to make some adjustments in Game 4, we know the implications and what that means but we'll give ourselves a fighting chance.

"We're sitting in a good situation. We're not concerned. We know what we have to do and we'll be ready Game 4."

Davis starred in Game 2 for the Lakers with 31 points and 11 rebounds, before offering up 29 points, including 23 in the second half, and 11 rebounds in Game 3.

It was James who led the way in the most recent contest as he went off for 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

"The last two games they were very aggressive on the offensive glass, giving them extra possessions," added Anthony.

"We're not closing out possessions on the defensive end, we stop them, hold them and then they get a tip out and an offensive rebound. Those plays are crucial, especially when you're down there and battling so hard."

On the impact of James, he continued: "We expected that. I expected that, for him to come out the way he did.

"He was aggressive, he's going to continue being aggressive so that's something we know and something we have to be aware of."

Game 3 saw Portland receive just 19 attempts at the free-throw line, 18 of which they made, in comparison to the Lakers who shot 28 of 43 attempts.

It highlighted one of the adjustments Anthony was likely referring to the Blazers making entering their next game.

Portland will meanwhile be hopeful of star man Lillard being in a better condition as he felt the effects of a dislocated left index finger last time out.

Despite the injury Lillard still managed 34 points and seven assists but was just eight of 20 shooting throughout the game.

"The biggest thing I felt was just going up to shoot, when I was gathering the ball, I was uncomfortable," admitted Lillard.

"Sometimes I would subconsciously try to ease up on it, so I would lose the ball a little bit.

"When I was making moves, in the middle of my dribble, I would ease up on it because I would feel the pain, and I would lose the ball a little bit. It kind of stopped me in my tracks.

"I did as much treatment as I could, and I tried to just ignore it. But once you decide to step out there, it is what it is."

