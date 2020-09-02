WNBA: Diana Taurasi scores 32 points to lead Phoenix Mercury past Las Vegas Aces

Diana Taurasi scored 26 of her 32 points in the first half to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-85 on Tuesday night.

2:03 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces from Florida

Taurasi highlighted the first half with six three-pointers, hitting several from well beyond the line, and her free-throw line jumper beat the half-time buzzer for a 52-45 lead. Taurasi finished 10-of-22 from the field, including 7-of-15 from distance, with seven assists.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 20 points and seven assists for Phoenix (10-7). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 15 points off the bench and Brianna Turner grabbed 13 rebounds. The Mercury were without two key players as Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and Brittney Griner left the WNBA bubble for personal reasons.

Jackie Young had 20 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas (12-4). Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and A'ja Wilson added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

2:00 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream from Florida

Courtney Williams and rookie Chennedy Carter each scored 22 points as the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 102-90.

Williams also had six rebounds and four assists, and Carter added six assists. Carter has combined for 48 points in her last two games since returning from an injury.

Betnijah Laney chipped in with 16 points for Atlanta (4-13). Glory Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Elizabeth Williams scored 10 points. The Dream have won two of their last four games following a 10-game losing streak.

Atlanta shot 53.6 per cent from the field, including 10-of-20 from three-point range, and made 18-of-22 free throws. Johnson made three three-pointers and Carter was 8-of-10 at the stripe.

Kelsey Mitchell and Teaira McCowan each scored 20 points for Indiana (5-12), which has lost five straight games. McCowan also had seven rebounds and three blocks, and Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points.

1:57 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty from Florida

DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 70-65.

Bonner made a baseline jumper on a broken play to give Connecticut a 67-61 lead with 16.7 seconds left. She was 7-of-23 from the field and made 12-of-13 free throws to reach 20 points for the second straight game.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for Connecticut (8-9), who have won five of its last seven games. Jasmine Thomas, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists, did not play due to plantar fasciitis.

Both teams shot below 35 per cent from the field, and the Liberty turned it over 18 times.

Kia Nurse, coming off the bench for the first time this season, scored 18 points for New York (2-14), who didn't have a starter score in double figures.

Rookie Jazmine Jones sank a running three-pointer from midcourt to beat the third-quarter buzzer, pulling New York within 52-48.

