Danuel House: Houston Rockets forward removed after NBA bubble violation

The NBA has removed Houston Rockets forward Danuel House from its Orlando, Florida, campus for violating health and safety protocols after he brought a guest inside the so-called "bubble".

The league, whose season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak, resumed play in July in a fully quarantined setting at Walt Disney World.

"House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus," the NBA said in a written statement. "Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season."

The Rockets currently trail the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in their conference semi-finals, after losing 100-110 on Thursday. House missed Thursday's game while the NBA investigated his case.

Players at the league's bio-secure "bubble" are required to remain on campus at all times and submit to regular health screenings, in order to mitigate the risks of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In 63 games this season, House averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just over 30 minutes. In nine postseason games this season, he is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The 27-year-old House went undrafted out of Texas A&M and signed with the Washington Wizards in 2016. He played in only one game with Washington before the Phoenix Suns picked him up in December 2017. He played 23 games for the Suns that season.

House has spent the past two seasons with the Rockets, drawing praise from head coach Mike D'Antoni as one of the NBA's most underrated two-way players.

