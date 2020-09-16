WNBA: Shay Peddy hits game-winner at buzzer as Phoenix Mercury eliminate Washington Mystics

Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to earn the Phoenix Mercury an 85-84 win over the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

2:21 Highlights of the WNBA playoff first-round elimination game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury

Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to earn the Phoenix Mercury an 85-84 come-from-behind victory over defending champions the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

Fifth-seeded Phoenix move on to play No 4 seed Minnesota on Thursday night in the second round.

Washington guard Leilani Mitchell went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 5.8 seconds to go for an 84-82 lead.

After a timeout, Diana Taurasi inbounded the ball to Skylar Diggins-Smith, who drove the lane and lofted a pass over the defense across the court to the corner. Peddy pump-faked to get her defender in the air and calmly beat the buzzer.

Peddy, who was cut by Washington earlier this season, finished with 12 points for Phoenix. Diggins-Smith had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists and Taurasi, who improved to 7-0 in single-elimination playoff games, added 23 points.

Mitchell led Washington with 25 points and Emma Meesseman added 18.

Meesseman's steal and fast-break lay-up capped a 5-0 run to give Washington a 83-82 lead with 38.8 seconds left. After a timeout, Myisha Hines-Allen drew an offensive foul on Diggins-Smith for Phoenix's third straight possession with a turnover.

2:10 Highlights of the WNBA playoff first-round elimination game between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky

Alyssa Thomas had 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, while DeWanna Bonner added 23 points and 12 boards, as the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun beat the No 6 seed Chicago Sky 94-81 in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs.

Connecticut will play the third-seeded Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night in another single-elimination round.

Thomas beat the half-time buzzer with a hook shot in the lane to tie it at 41. Connecticut then started the second half on a 13-2 run with six points from Jasmine Thomas. Chicago were outscored 27-11 in the game-changing quarter.

Brionna Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut, who overcame a franchise-worst 0-5 start to the season. The Sun had a 40-21 advantage on the glass.

Allie Quigley scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Gabby Williams had 16 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and six assists.

It was a memorable season for Vandersloot, who became the first player in WNBA history to average 10 assists per game after totalling 220 in the shortened 22-game regular season.

