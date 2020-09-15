WNBA playoffs: Will we see upsets? Will anyone beat Seattle? Who are the dark horses?

Will we see upsets? Will anyone beat Seattle? Who are the dark horses? Huw Hopkins considers the biggest WNBA playoff questions.

As the WNBA playoffs tip-off, live on Sky Sports late on Wednesday night, reigning champions the Washington Mystics are yet to be knocked out of contention, but they enter the postseason as the eighth seed with the toughest road to the Finals.

Running the gauntlet to retain their title hopes will be difficult, because several of the seven teams above them, many of whom boast MVP candidates, are playing, and have played, supreme basketball.

But can they do it? Do they stand any chance of returning to the mountain top without Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders, Tina Charles, as well as Kristi Toliver?

These, and more, are among the biggest questions entering the playoffs.

Will we see any upsets?

Image: Myisha Hines-Allen rises to the rim to score against the Los Angeles Sparks

Upsets are not the same in the WNBA as other leagues who operate standard playoff format. The NBA sees the No 8 seed compete against the No 1 seed in the opening round, but in the WNBA the top four teams get a bye, which automatically gets them through to the second round. Of those top four, the first and second seeds get a 'double bye', which puts them through to the semi-finals.

The first two rounds are single-elimination. This means any team on their day can put momentum together to get two wins and advance to the best-of-five semi-final series.

That being said, neither the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun nor eighth seeds the Washington Mystics had positive win-loss records. It will be tough for either of them to do too much damage, but head-to-head match-ups against the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury in the fifth spot suggest a win might be possible.

The Mystics have had a tough road all year after opening the season with three straight wins. Going up against the Mercury will not be easy. Washington lost both games against Phoenix in the regular season, and these came after Brittney Griner left the 'Wubble' for personal reasons.

Without the 6ft 9in center, the Mercury relied more on new sources of offense. Bria Hartley made critics eat their words over her healthy new contract and became the league's darling for the Most Improved Player award. However, her personal health suffered as she tore an Achilles and was ruled out for the season. Yet the Mercury kept rising and won nine of their last 11.

On defense, they might not have had Griner's height, but Brianna Turner has brought activity. Since she started handling the bulk of the minutes without Griner, the Mercury have had some of the best defense in the league, according to LaChina Robinson.

Phoenix’s opponent FG pct since Brittney Griner last played (last 10 games without Griner) is 40.3%. That mark is the best in the WNBA during that span.



As the #1 shot blocker (tied) in the league anchoring this effort my Defensive POY vote will go to Brianna Turner. — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) September 13, 2020

A potential upset could come in the Chicago Sky-Connecticut Sun match-up. The Sun are only two games back in the loss column, and they have the size and physicality to cause issues for the Sky. The teams split the season series, but Chicago will miss the tall athleticism of Azura Stevens, and the bench scoring prowess of Diamond DeShields.

The Sky's Stef Dolson is up for physical play, and she was just returning after a few games out in these teams' second meeting, so she could help sway the series for the favoured team.

Look for Cheyenne Parker and rookie Ruthy Hebard to step into the center position for stretches. Whoever has the determination to battle with the ultimate competitor that is the Sun's Alyssa Thomas will get plenty of time on the court, but stopping DeWanna Bonner from scoring 30 will be the main task for Parker and Kahleah Copper.

It will not be easy for Chicago, but MVP candidate Courtney Vandersloot controls the game better than anybody else in basketball right now, and understands how to create scoring opportunities for herself and others.

If she can set up the likes of Allie Quigley, Copper, and the versatile Gabby Williams, and the rest of the team can fly around helping each other on defense, the Sky should get the job done.

Will anyone beat the Seattle Storm?

Image: Jewell Loyd in action for the Seattle Storm

Unlike Seattle's championship run in 2018, this year's squad looks a bit more fallible.

They opened this season with a historic run but the rest of the league caught up and after being beaten twice by the Las Vegas Aces, they surrendered the top seed.

1:19 Highlights of the WNBA regular-season game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm from Florida

A Finals clash between the two seems like destiny. If that comes to pass, we will see the top two MVP candidates go at it. The Storm's Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson of the Aces have lifted their teams to leading records, and they will be relied upon to lift the trophy.

Both teams have suffered setbacks. Las Vegas began the season without point guard Kelsey Plum or center Liz Cambage. While Seattle have had better health luck than last season, Stewart has been in and out of the line-up, as has Sue Bird.

3:12 Sue Bird claims it's been like 'getting the band back together' as the Seattle Storm look to regain the WNBA title they last held in 2018

Bird does not do as much as she used to on the court, but she is able to outsmart anyone and knows how to control the flow of the game better than most people on the planet. The Aces have Angel McCoughtry, who has been excellent this year despite averaging just 20 minutes coming off a devastating knee injury two seasons ago.

If each team is able to play their offensive game, you have to like the Storm's chances. Las Vegas are the highest scoring team in the league, but they used nearly 60 two-point field goals more than any other team. Meanwhile, Seattle attempted the seventh most threes in the league, but they hit more than any other team, aside from the Dallas Wings.

Trading twos for threes should weigh the scoring in the Storm's favour, especially when they lead the league in defensive rating. The Aces are no slouch on that end, boasting the second-best defensive rating, but Seattle averaged just 95.9 points per 100 possessions compared to their opponents 99.

Who are the dark horses?

Image: Diana Taurasi splits the Las Vegas defense

The favourites have to be the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces and the LA Sparks. It's tough to imagine one of the outside teams having enough to knock them off.

The Phoenix Mercury have a new, free-flowing system since Brittney Griner left and they are looking more in sync than any team entering the playoffs. Their problem? They have to get through two rounds of single-elimination games - but you do not want to count out Diana Taurasi from that situation.

However, putting everything on the line for two games straight could leave them tired entering a best of five series against a top-seeded buzzsaw like the Storm, Aces or Sparks.

The other team that could surprise a few is the Minnesota Lynx. They have secured a top-four seed off the back of incredible play by second-year forward Napheesa Collier and Rookie of the Year candidate Crystal Dangerfield at the point guard position.

Cheryl Reeve's expert coaching means this team will not back down from a fight and will make the necessary adjustments in a playoff series.

Image: Sylvia Fowles attacks the basket for the Minnesota Lynx against the Seattle Storm

They could also have a big x-factor returning to the court in Sylvia Fowles. She has been injured for a few weeks and the Lynx have maintained a great record despite missing the best center in the game. If she returns, their opponents scouting will not be prepared and we could see Reeve lead her team to a championship for the fifth time in a decade.

