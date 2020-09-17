WNBA: Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons after his release from prison

Retired WNBA star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter
See the best NBA and WNBA plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC's Good Morning America to discuss their social justice efforts and their relationship.
Moore revealed the two were wed earlier this year, after Irons was released on July 1.
We #WinWithJustice when we Elect Justice! Let’s learn, vote, and win together! Visit: https://t.co/skiBU1JaYO to find out how. #Vote pic.twitter.com/lvGT2CewfQ— Maya Moore (@MooreMaya) September 16, 2020
"We got married a couple of months ago and we are excited to continue this new chapter of our life together," Moore said.
Moore won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She put her career on hold in 2019 in part to devote more time to Irons' cause.
Trending
- Spurs close to signing Bale on loan from Real Madrid
- Man Utd transfer rumours
- Bale awaits approval to fly to London and join Spurs
- Bale back to Spurs Q&A
- Racing Point: Why Vettel is the 'perfect fit'
- Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Liverpool games live on Sky
- 'Work it out civilly' - How Canelo can return
- US Open: R1 tee times
- Have Spurs beaten Man Utd to 'La Liga's top LB' Reguilon?
- Villa remain on course to sign Traore
He was convicted as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges that were overturned in March 2020.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.