WNBA: Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons after his release from prison

Retired WNBA star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC's Good Morning America to discuss their social justice efforts and their relationship.

Moore revealed the two were wed earlier this year, after Irons was released on July 1.

"We got married a couple of months ago and we are excited to continue this new chapter of our life together," Moore said.

Moore won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She put her career on hold in 2019 in part to devote more time to Irons' cause.

5:08 Learn more about WNBA star Maya Moore's decision to quit the WNBA at the peak of her powers in 2018 and dedicate herself to fighting for criminal justice reform

He was convicted as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges that were overturned in March 2020.

