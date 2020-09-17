Please select your default edition
WNBA: Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons after his release from prison

Associated Press

Thursday 17 September 2020 07:05, UK

Maya Moore stands before a Minnesota Lynx game during the 2018 season
Image: Maya Moore stands before a Minnesota Lynx game during the 2018 season

Retired WNBA star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC's Good Morning America to discuss their social justice efforts and their relationship.

Moore revealed the two were wed earlier this year, after Irons was released on July 1.

"We got married a couple of months ago and we are excited to continue this new chapter of our life together," Moore said.

Moore won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She put her career on hold in 2019 in part to devote more time to Irons' cause.

He was convicted as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges that were overturned in March 2020.

