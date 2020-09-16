Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA will hold 2020 draft on November 18

The new NBA season is not expected to start before Christmas Day

Wednesday 16 September 2020 19:07, UK

Zion Williamson rises to the rim to score against the Sacramento Kings
Image: Zion Williamson was the number one pick in the 2019 NBA draft

The NBA confirmed on Wednesday that the 2020 draft has been pushed back until November 18.

Multiple reports have emerged over the past few weeks that the draft date would be moved from mid October as the NBA attempts to return to normal following a hiatus of more than four months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA have yet to announce whether the draft will be held virtually or in person. The league issued a statement saying the date is subject to change "as circumstances warrant."

Deputy commissioner of the NBA Mark Tatum holds up the card of the Minnesota Timberwolves to confirm they get the No 1 pick in the 2020 Draft
Image: Deputy commissioner of the NBA Mark Tatum holds up the card of the Minnesota Timberwolves to confirm they get the No 1 pick in the 2020 Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No.1 pick in the draft. With the NBA playoffs still in progress, the league said the new dates gives teams additional time to conduct the 2020 pre-draft process, gather more information about the potential start date for the 2020-21 season, and advance conversations between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association regarding related Collective Bargaining Agreement matters.

The season is not expected to start before Christmas Day.

Trending

Live NBA Play-Offs 32

Thursday 17th September 2:00am

NBA playoff picture

There is still lots of basketball to be played this season with the best-of-seven Conference Championships and Finals still to come.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat blocks a dunk attempt in the game against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs
Image: Miami's Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum's attempted dunk in Game 1 of Heat-Celtics

In the East, the Boston Celtics are one game down to the Miami Heat after late drama saw Heat centre Bam Adebayo come up with an overtime block to seal the win. Game 2 is on Thursday night.

More on this story

Meanwhile in the West, the LA Lakers start their series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night after the Nuggets beat the fancied LA Clippers in Game 7 of their Western Conference semi-finals.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue