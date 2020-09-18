Lakers have edge in West Finals all about match-ups, says Mike Tuck

BBL legend Mike Tuck said match-ups give the Los Angeles Lakers an edge in the Western Conference Finals but admitted he would not count out the Denver Nuggets in any situation.

Image: Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck pictured in studio

This is an evenly matched series. It is the Conference Finals, it should be that way. Both teams deserve to be here. It's exciting and I am hyped. Both teams are very efficient offensively, they have both put up a lot of points in the bubble. They have both shown they can lock opponents down, especially down the stretch.

The Lakers have had a shorter road than the Nuggets to this point in the playoffs. Denver have had to grind their way out from 3-1 deficits in two series. The fatigue will be there. They have played a lot of minutes but it's the mental aspect (of what they have achieved) that would fire me up.

If I fight back from 3-1 down in two series in a row, I'm charged up and I'm thinking I am almost invincible. I think that confidence and trust juices the Nuggets up. What they have achieved turns people into believers. I love the Nuggets' resilience. I wouldn't count them out in any situation now.

This is going to be a series that is all about match-ups. You have the two perennial stars on the Lakers - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - taking on the two budding stars of the Nuggets, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

They won't all be guarding each other and this is where the big question comes into play. If you are Nuggets coach Mike Malone, who do you match-up against James and Davis?

Jerami Grant have emerged as Denver's defensive stopper and he can guard multiple positions. I like Grant on Davis, who is too quick for Jokic. Grant is big enough and quick enough to give 'AD' problems.

But I can also see the Nuggets starting out games with Paul Millsap on Davis, just to slow him down at the beginning and hopefully, if he stays out of foul trouble, can give them more defense later in spurts.

However, if you put Grant on Davis, who guards LeBron? That's why I give the Lakers a bit of an edge in this series.

How will the Lakers look to stop Murray and Jokic? They have Danny Green, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to throw at Murray. Caruso has been playing great, I like him matching up with Murray. Whether he can stay in front of him is another story. It will have to be a team effort for the Lakers' backcourt.

Javale McGee is definitely a guy the Lakers can use in this series to defend Jokic because of his athleticism and length. Jokic is a tough guy to handle. He is a true seven-footer and too big for a guy like Markieff Morris.

Jokic is one of the most skilled big men we have ever seen. What makes him so good? It's his versatility and his basketball IQ. He can attack you down on the block or take you out to mid-range or the three-point line. He can shoot off his wrong foot and hit everything.

He can pass, he can shoot, he recognises advantages and makes everyone around him better. He makes the Nuggets such an enjoyable team to watch. 100 per cent, Jokic is the best big man in the game right now.

I think we'll see Davis on Jokic to start the games. That means 'AD' working hard at both ends of the floor which risks wearing him down a little bit. Because of that, the Lakers will have to dig down in their roster. McGee is definitely a guy they will have to use against Jokic.

The Lakers have struggled in Game 1s in these playoffs. They like to feel the opponent out in those games. Denver have their stars, they are cohesive unit with good role players, a great bench and a budding superstar in Michael Porter Jr.

Although I have the Lakers edging the series, I can see the Nuggets stealing Game 1 because of the momentum and confidence they have right now.

