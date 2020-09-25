Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni - reports

The Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni as the 76ers' next head coach, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
D'Antoni parted ways with the Houston Rockets earlier this month after four seasons.
Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. D'Antoni was an assistant under Brown in Philadelphia in 2015-16.
"Sources have been saying since last week that the job is D'Antoni's to turn down. They say he is the guy the ownership group wants," reported the Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job."
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
D'Antoni guided the Rockets to a 44-28 record in 2019-20 and a 217-101 mark since taking over in 2016-17. Houston were 28-23 in the postseason during D'Antoni's tenure, losing in the conference semi-finals three times and the Conference Finals once (2017-18).
Trending
- Jose: We got goalposts replaced - they were 5cm short!
- Pep: We have 13 fit players for Sunday
- Bale: I grew up at Real, I have no regrets
- Vettel conflicted with Hamilton on verge of record
- Why did Liverpool sign Jota?
- LeBron, Davis power Lakers to brink of Finals
- Liverpool set up Arsenal tie in Carabao Cup
- O'Sullivan beaten by 18-year-old rookie at Euro Masters
- Bellew: 'Hard man' Briedis was on my radar
- Auba: I considered leaving but Arteta was key
D'Antoni owns a 672-527 (56.0 per cent) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and Rockets.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.