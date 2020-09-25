Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni - reports

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Friday 25 September 2020 06:49, UK

Mike D&#39;Antoni issues instructions from the Rockets sidelines during the playoffs
Image: Mike D'Antoni issues instructions from the Rockets sidelines during the playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni as the 76ers' next head coach, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

D'Antoni parted ways with the Houston Rockets earlier this month after four seasons.

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. D'Antoni was an assistant under Brown in Philadelphia in 2015-16.

Brett Brown has been sacked by the Philadelphia 76ers
Image: Brett Brown on the sidelines prior to his firing as Philadelphia 76ers coach

"Sources have been saying since last week that the job is D'Antoni's to turn down. They say he is the guy the ownership group wants," reported the Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group
Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

D'Antoni guided the Rockets to a 44-28 record in 2019-20 and a 217-101 mark since taking over in 2016-17. Houston were 28-23 in the postseason during D'Antoni's tenure, losing in the conference semi-finals three times and the Conference Finals once (2017-18).

Trending

Reaction after Mike D&#39;Antoni announces he won&#39;t be returning as head coach of the Houston Rockets next season. 2:56
Reaction after Mike D'Antoni announces he won't be returning as head coach of the Houston Rockets next season

D'Antoni owns a 672-527 (56.0 per cent) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and Rockets.

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast