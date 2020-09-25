Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni - reports

The Philadelphia 76ers owners want to hire Mike D'Antoni as the 76ers' next head coach, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

D'Antoni parted ways with the Houston Rockets earlier this month after four seasons.

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics. D'Antoni was an assistant under Brown in Philadelphia in 2015-16.

Image: Brett Brown on the sidelines prior to his firing as Philadelphia 76ers coach

"Sources have been saying since last week that the job is D'Antoni's to turn down. They say he is the guy the ownership group wants," reported the Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job."

D'Antoni guided the Rockets to a 44-28 record in 2019-20 and a 217-101 mark since taking over in 2016-17. Houston were 28-23 in the postseason during D'Antoni's tenure, losing in the conference semi-finals three times and the Conference Finals once (2017-18).

2:56 Reaction after Mike D'Antoni announces he won't be returning as head coach of the Houston Rockets next season

D'Antoni owns a 672-527 (56.0 per cent) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and Rockets.

He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.