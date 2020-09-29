Boston Celtics see bright future despite missing out on NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics see a bright future ahead despite missing out of the NBA Finals thanks to a 4-2 Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum emerged as a bona fide star, Jaylen Brown showed he can be a consistent presence in the line-up and Kemba Walker helped the Celtics put the failed Kyrie Irving experiment behind them.

But following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to Miami, it's clear there is still work to do in Boston after the Celtics squandered their best opportunity yet under coach Brad Stevens to make it to the NBA Finals.

3:12 Highlights of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat

Stevens said he heads into the offseason lamenting only the outcome and not the effort by his players during the abnormal season.

"My regret is not what we put in. My regret is not how we prepared or worked or how hard our guys worked or how committed they were to playing and staying together," he said. "You look back at those first couple of games (against Miami) and it put us in a tough spot. I just think that ultimately we had our chances and we didn't take advantage of it enough."

The Celtics returned from the coronavirus-caused hiatus and emerged as one of the hottest teams in the Florida bubble, winning five of their eight seeding games entering the playoffs.

They then swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round and held off the defending champion Toronto Raptors in seven games to advance to the conference finals - all without Gordon Hayward, who was sidelined in the opening game of the Philly series with a sprained right ankle.

1:17 Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum give their reaction as the Boston Celtics lost game 6 and the Eastern Conference series to the Miami Heat

Despite big efforts from Tatum, Brown and Walker, who all averaged 20 or more points per game in the playoffs, Hayward's absence was felt in the back-to-back losses to open the series against the Heat, as the Celtics struggled to score against Miami's athletic front line.

That combined with uncharacteristic lapses in defense contributed to them being unable to close out games in the 4-2 series loss.

But unlike in previous seasons, the issues were situational and don't seem to be systemic.

That's something to build on for a team expected to remain a contender in the Eastern Conference next season.

2:11 Relive all the action from Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals as the Miami Heat booked their place in the NBA Finals by beating the Boston Celtics

"We got to use this fuel to fuel us to come back stronger, better, mentally, physically, emotionally, psychologically, all of it," Marcus Smart said. "We've got to use it to our advantage to come back. It's over. We can't change the past. We can only get ready for the future."

It's also why Tatum said he doesn't believe there needs to be wholesale changes.

"I believe in this group. I think we were capable. We had more than enough to get the job done. We just let a couple slip away," he said. "A lot of guys got so much better this year and throughout the season, so much better from last season. So just to see guys continue to grow and get better, it's a lot of fun. It was fun this year."

