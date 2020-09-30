Please select your default edition
WNBA: A'ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry lead Las Vegas Aces into Finals

Watch the WNBA Finals - Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces - live on Sky Sports, starting late of Friday night

By Associated Press

Wednesday 30 September 2020 06:37, UK

A&#39;ja Wilson grabs a rebound in the Las Vegas Aces&#39; Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semi-finals 2:54
Highlights of Game 5 of the WNBA semi-final series between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 20 points as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off No 7 seeds the Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to their second WNBA Finals.

Game leaders

Connecticut Sun

  • Points: Alyssa Thomas - 22
  • Assists: DeWanna Bonner - 6
  • Rebounds: Brionna Jones - 12

 

Las Vegas Aces

  • Points: A'ja Wilson - 23
  • Assists: Wilson/McBride - 4
  • Rebounds: A'ja Wilson - 11

 

Aces win series 3-2, advance to WNBA Finals

Which team are still fighting for the WNBA championship?

Las Vegas will play on Friday night against the Seattle Storm, who advanced to their second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping the Minnesota Lynx. The Aces' franchise hadn't reached the Finals since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.

Carolyn Swords and Danielle Robinson each grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, who overcame 18 turnovers. The Aces were without Dearica Hamby, last season's Sixth Woman of the Year, because of a season-ending knee injury. She averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.

A&#39;ja Wilson celebrates the Las Vegas Aces&#39; Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun
Image: A'ja Wilson celebrates the Las Vegas Aces' Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas trailed 49-39 early in the third quarter but went on a 13-0 run, with McCoughtry, Wilson and Kayla McBride combining for 13 points, to take the lead.

McCoughtry missed a free-throw line jumper and Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas called a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, down 66-63. Thomas received the inbounds pass and got it to DeWanna Bonner at the top of the arc, but her contested shot didn't hit the rim as time expired.

Alyssa Thomas, dealing with a shoulder injury, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, who were going for their second straight trip to the Finals. Bonner had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Connecticut were held to 18 second-half points.

