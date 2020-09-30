WNBA: A'ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry lead Las Vegas Aces into Finals

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 20 points as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off No 7 seeds the Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to their second WNBA Finals.

Game leaders Connecticut Sun Points: Alyssa Thomas - 22

Assists: DeWanna Bonner - 6

Rebounds: Brionna Jones - 12 Las Vegas Aces Points: A'ja Wilson - 23

Assists: Wilson/McBride - 4

Rebounds: A'ja Wilson - 11 Aces win series 3-2, advance to WNBA Finals

Las Vegas will play on Friday night against the Seattle Storm, who advanced to their second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping the Minnesota Lynx. The Aces' franchise hadn't reached the Finals since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.

Carolyn Swords and Danielle Robinson each grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, who overcame 18 turnovers. The Aces were without Dearica Hamby, last season's Sixth Woman of the Year, because of a season-ending knee injury. She averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.

Image: A'ja Wilson celebrates the Las Vegas Aces' Game 5 win over the Connecticut Sun

Las Vegas trailed 49-39 early in the third quarter but went on a 13-0 run, with McCoughtry, Wilson and Kayla McBride combining for 13 points, to take the lead.

McCoughtry missed a free-throw line jumper and Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas called a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, down 66-63. Thomas received the inbounds pass and got it to DeWanna Bonner at the top of the arc, but her contested shot didn't hit the rim as time expired.

Alyssa Thomas, dealing with a shoulder injury, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, who were going for their second straight trip to the Finals. Bonner had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Connecticut were held to 18 second-half points.

