WNBA: A'ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry lead Las Vegas Aces into Finals

A'ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 20 points as the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off No 7 seeds the Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to their second WNBA Finals.
Game leaders
Connecticut Sun
- Points: Alyssa Thomas - 22
- Assists: DeWanna Bonner - 6
- Rebounds: Brionna Jones - 12
Las Vegas Aces
- Points: A'ja Wilson - 23
- Assists: Wilson/McBride - 4
- Rebounds: A'ja Wilson - 11
Aces win series 3-2, advance to WNBA Finals
Las Vegas will play on Friday night against the Seattle Storm, who advanced to their second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping the Minnesota Lynx. The Aces' franchise hadn't reached the Finals since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter
See the best NBA and WNBA plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Carolyn Swords and Danielle Robinson each grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, who overcame 18 turnovers. The Aces were without Dearica Hamby, last season's Sixth Woman of the Year, because of a season-ending knee injury. She averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.
Las Vegas trailed 49-39 early in the third quarter but went on a 13-0 run, with McCoughtry, Wilson and Kayla McBride combining for 13 points, to take the lead.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
McCoughtry missed a free-throw line jumper and Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas called a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, down 66-63. Thomas received the inbounds pass and got it to DeWanna Bonner at the top of the arc, but her contested shot didn't hit the rim as time expired.
Trending
- Jose hails 'magnificent' Spurs, reveals Lampard advice
- Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid rejected
- Wolff opens up on his, and Hamilton's, F1 future
- Joshua: Why didn't Fury progress quickly?
- Neville: Liverpool a level above Man City
- Foden, Greenwood set to be dropped from England squad
- Why do Arsenal want Houssem Aouar?
- Ole: It's a different game this season
- Man City sign £65m Benfica defender Dias
- Messi: I always had Barca's best interests in mind
Alyssa Thomas, dealing with a shoulder injury, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, who were going for their second straight trip to the Finals. Bonner had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA and WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
Connecticut were held to 18 second-half points.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.