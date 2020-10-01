Please select your default edition
NBA Finals: Barack Obama and Lakers greats join virtual fans for Game 1

Thursday 1 October 2020 06:32, UK

Barack Obama joins the virtual fans watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Image: Barack Obama joins the virtual fans watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals - credit NBA

Former US president Barack Obama and several Los Angeles Lakers greats joined the virtual fans watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Obama was flanked by Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and James Worthy on the video wall of virtual attendees watching Game 1.

Former NBA players Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Pau Gasol and Robert Horry were also 'in attendance' for the game.

No fans are in attendance at the Finals, but the NBA has used video technology throughout the seeding games and playoffs to give a simulated-audience feel to the games on the NBA campus in Orlando.

Obama, who plays basketball and possesses a deft left-handed jump shot, is a big fan of the NBA.

He watched the Lakers cruise to a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1.

Game 2 takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am), live on Sky Sports Arena.

