NBA Finals: Barack Obama and Lakers greats join virtual fans for Game 1

Former US president Barack Obama and several Los Angeles Lakers greats joined the virtual fans watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Obama was flanked by Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and James Worthy on the video wall of virtual attendees watching Game 1.

Former NBA players Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Pau Gasol and Robert Horry were also 'in attendance' for the game.

No fans are in attendance at the Finals, but the NBA has used video technology throughout the seeding games and playoffs to give a simulated-audience feel to the games on the NBA campus in Orlando.

Obama, who plays basketball and possesses a deft left-handed jump shot, is a big fan of the NBA.

He watched the Lakers cruise to a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1.

