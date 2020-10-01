NBA Finals: Barack Obama and Lakers greats join virtual fans for Game 1

Former US president Barack Obama and several Los Angeles Lakers greats joined the virtual fans watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Obama was flanked by Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and James Worthy on the video wall of virtual attendees watching Game 1.
Former NBA players Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Pau Gasol and Robert Horry were also 'in attendance' for the game.
Shaquille O'Neal. James Worthy. Pau Gasol.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020
President Obama surrounded by Lakers Royalty. pic.twitter.com/NfENt8VwJe
No fans are in attendance at the Finals, but the NBA has used video technology throughout the seeding games and playoffs to give a simulated-audience feel to the games on the NBA campus in Orlando.
Obama, who plays basketball and possesses a deft left-handed jump shot, is a big fan of the NBA.
Trending
- Fletcher: Man Utd must back Ole
- Van Dijk supports Williams after online abuse
- Spurs in talks with Benfica for Vinicius
- Maccabi Haifa apologise for Kane insult
- Adrian loving life with 'Red family'
- Lakers cruise to Gm 1 win as injuries ravage Heat
- Man Utd in Dembele talks, consider new Sancho bid
- Man Utd transfer rumours
- Arsenal transfer rumours
- Who could PL clubs face in Champions League draw?
He watched the Lakers cruise to a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1.
Watch a full replay of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Sky Sports Arena on Thursday morning at 8am.
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Game 2 takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning (1:45am), live on Sky Sports Arena.
Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.