Dennis Schroder: Los Angeles Lakers close to finalising trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard

Dennis Schroder starred off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, averaging 18.9 points, four assists and six rebounds. He looks set to head to the Los Angeles Lakers with veteran Danny Green heading in the opposite direction

By Cameron Hogwood

Monday 16 November 2020 11:54, UK

Image: Dennis Schroder is coming off his second season in Oklahoma

The Los Angeles Lakers are closing in on a trade that would see them acquire Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder. 

In exchange, the Thunder will receive guard Danny Green and the 28th overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, according to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Schroder was one of the most impactful bench players in the NBA last season as he averaged 18.9 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds.

At one stage he had been tipped as a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award, which was eventually won by the Los Angeles Clippers' Montrezl Harrell.

The 27-year-old has averaged a career 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 496 games, 177 of which he started, having spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks prior to landing in Oklahoma in 2018.

Green averaged eight points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lakers last season, becoming a three-time NBA champion following previous wins with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

The 33-year-old may not be the only departure in LA, with reports suggesting veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is set to decline his $2.6m player option in view of hitting free agency.

He averaged 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds in 48 games last season en route to his second NBA championship victory.

