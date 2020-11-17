Jrue Holiday: Milwaukee Bucks agree trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard

The Milwaukee Bucks have reached an agreement to acquire to Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, with guards Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three future first-round draft picks heading the other way, according to US reports.

According to The Athletic and ESPN, on Monday the teams agreed the trade, which also features two future draft-pick swaps in favour of the Pelicans.

The trade could prove crucial in the Bucks' attempts to persuade NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with them long term.

Holiday, 30, was selected the 2020 NBA Teammate of the Year, capping a season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Image: George Hill (left) and Eric Bledsoe move to the Pelicans as part of the trade

A first-round pick (17th overall) of the 76ers in 2009 out of UCLA, Holiday spent four years in Philadelphia before he was traded to New Orleans in July 2013. Holiday, an All-Star in his final season for the 76ers, has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 713 games (640 starts).

Bledsoe, 30, spent three seasons in Milwaukee, most recently averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season. He previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-11 to 2012-13) and the Phoenix Suns (2013-14 to 2017-18), and his career norms are 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds per game.

Hill, 34, led the NBA with a 46 percent success rate from 3-point range last season, hitting 81 of 176 attempts. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds in 2019-20, leaving his career averages at 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Image: Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season

Hill has competed for the San Antonio Spurs (2008-09 to 2010-11), Indiana Pacers (2011-12 to 2015-16), Utah Jazz (2016-17), Sacramento Kings (2017-18), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo is coming off his second consecutive MVP season and was also selected the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for 2019-20 as Milwaukee secured the best regular-season record in the NBA, but was unable to prevent the Bucks falling to a surprise Eastern Conference semi-finals defeat to the Miami Heat.

The 25-year-old Greek, who has one year left on his current contract, could sign a super-max contract extension worth between $220m and $250m over five years to remain with the Bucks.

