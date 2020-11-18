Golden State Warriors would be excellent fit for James Wiseman at NBA Draft, says BJ Armstrong

Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong believes the Golden State Warriors beckon as an ideal landing spot for Memphis center James Wiseman at the 2020 Draft.

With LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards expected to battle it out for the No 1 pick, the Warriors will likely have the opportunity to add the top big in this year's class.

Wiseman stands at upwards of seven-feet tall with a seven-foot-five wingspan, with agility and athleticism that defies his size and expected vertical dominance around the rim.

"When you find a young big with this type of athletic ability you have to take notice and make no doubt about it, when you look at Anthony Davis and what he brings to the court and his versatility, there aren't many players that can match up to him," said Armstrong on Sky Sports' Heatcheck.

"Now you're looking at Wiseman and going 'okay, we have a kid that is seven-foot, we know he has all the athletic ability to finish with his left hand and right hand at the rim, and if he can put a little touch to it and extend his range, you're talking about something special'. He is a very young player and this kid has a lot of upside and intrigue.

"He could be a franchise type talent. He has the athletic ability to play with the speed of the game."

Any uncertainty primarily stems from the fact he played just three games at college after receiving a 12-game suspension for "recruiting inducements his family received". Tigers coach Penny Hardaway, then an assistant coach at East High School, had made an $11,500 payment to Wiseman's mother in 2017 to assist the family in moving from Nashville to Memphis.

The Warriors enter the 2020-21 season in promising shape as they prepare to welcome back a healthy Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since June 2019 due to a torn ACL, and Steph Curry, who has played just one game in 2020 after missed three months of the season.

Besides filling a need for Golden State, Armstrong believes Wiseman would benefit from the presence of Draymond Green in regards to being allowed the time and opportunity to continue his development without being overburdened.

"One thing I know Wiseman can do now and probably will be able to for the first 10 or 12 years is he can dunk that basketball if you throw lobs to him," Armstrong continued. "The vertical basketball needed to play in today's game, he can do.

"And the thing I love with him playing with Draymond is Draymond is a very unique player because he can take the responsibility from Wiseman having to guard the other team's best interior player every single night, especially early in his career, which will give him the opportunity to grow and develop in that role until he's ready to excel in that part of the game.

"He can catch the ball, he'll be able to finish it, he won't be double-teamed, he can catch lobs and I'm telling you, this guy runs like a gazelle. I think it would be an excellent fit for him. And most importantly he doesn't have to lead the team as a 19/20 year old."

