Patrick Williams and Kira Lewis Jr flying 'under the radar' at NBA Draft, says BJ Armstrong

From Kawhi Leonard comparisons to lightning speed, BJ Armstrong has underlined two "under the radar" prospects worth keeping an eye on at the 2020 NBA Draft.

While Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman make up a seemingly-locked in top three, there are questions over who will follow.

Deni Avdija of Maccabi Tel Aviv is in line to be the first international prospect off the board at No 4 overall and Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, USC's Onyeka Okongwu, Dayton's Obi Toppin and Auburn's Isaac Okoro are also among those in contention to go top 10.

But Armstrong has noted two other players drawing the attention of team officials, including one some predict may evolve into the most accomplished of this year's draft class.

<iframe width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qM5YYsa7VOQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"There are two guys kind of really flying under the radar," said three-time NBA champion Armstrong on Heatcheck.

"First this kid Patrick Williams from Florida State. He is a player that all of the executives have been saying since the beginning of the process that they think in three or four years time he will be the best player in this draft because of his athletic ability and what he brings to the court not only offensively, but also defensively.

"They think this kid is in the same mindset as a Kawhi Leonard, they really really like him. Without question, it's been kind of a unanimous theme talking to all the teams that Patrick Williams is the player to really look out for in this year's Draft."

2:33 James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and Obi Toppin express what it will mean to be drafted into the NBA and how they've coped with the postponements

Williams' stock has been rising in the build-up to the draft, with the Chicago Bulls believed to be interested in the six-foot-eight forward, who was named to the ACC All-Rookie team and awarded the conferences Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block per game in his only collegiate season.

Armstrong continued: "And then the other kid that everyone is talking about is Kira Lewis Jr from Alabama.

"They say he has all the speed, quickness, he can get to the basket, he can shoot a little bit and they really like him. I'm really looking at those two guards, talking to executives 'off the record' they really love those two players."

The point guard is one of the quickest players available at the Draft and averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and .6 blocks per game last season.

