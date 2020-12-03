Anthony Davis: Los Angeles Lakers agree five-year $190m deal with All-Star

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a five-year deal worth up to $190m.

According to multiple US reports, Davis is expected to sign the contract and join training camp imminently.

Davis, acquired in July 2019 from the New Orleans Pelicans, opted out of the final year of his contract - worth $28.7m - to become a free agent in the days after the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship in Orlando.

Davis' deal follows LeBron James' agreement of a two-year, $85m contract extension with the Lakers.

5:21 The GameTime team reflect on Anthony Davis' first NBA title with the Lakers.

The 27-year-old Davis can make $43.2m in the final year of the deal (2024-25) if he opts to accept the player option in the max contract.

He was 10th in the NBA in scoring at 26.1 points per game and averaged 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 2019-20 with the Lakers. With the Pelicans in 2018-19, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Davis spent seven seasons with the franchise before demanding a trade in January 2019 in hopes of being moved before the February trade deadline.

He was fined $50,000 by the NBA for his agent's comments, which came after Davis made it clear he would turn down a max deal with the Pelicans in July 2019 - the timeline permitted under league rules - worth a maximum value of $240m.

