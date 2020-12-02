LeBron James agrees new two-year, $85m contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James has agreed a new two-year, $85m contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic's NBA Insider Shams Charania.

James became a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Finals MVP last season as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat with a decisive Game 6 victory.

The 35-year-old, who turns 36 later this month, is heading into his 18th season in the NBA and third in LA, having won his previous three titles during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

James averaged 25.3 points, a league-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the regular season and was tied-second for triple-doubles with 13 as he averaged a career-low 34.6 minutes across his 67 outings.

He later averaged 27.6 points, 8.8 assists and 10.8 rebounds while playing an instrumental role alongside Anthony Davis in the playoffs.

Speaking on the 'Road Trippin' podcast earlier this week, James outlined his belief the Lakers could repeat their championship success in the upcoming season.

"We can. I mean, it's that simple," he said. "We absolutely can. First of all, it all starts with health. You have to have some luck. You have to have health. If we can stay healthy."

The Lakers strengthened around James this offseason as they acquired Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell from rivals the Los Angeles Clippers and veteran Wesley Matthews from the Milwaukee Bucks and Marc Gasol from the Toronto Raptors.

The extension is set to run through to James' 38th birthday in 2023.

