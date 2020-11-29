Gordon Hayward: Charlotte Hornets acquire forward in sign-and-trade deal from Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets have announced they have acquired forward Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade deal from the Boston Celtics.

Hayward joins Charlotte and the team also receives a 2023 and 2024 second-round draft pick in return for a protected 2022 second-round draft pick, and also creates a trade exception for Boston.

Hayward signed a four-year contract worth $120m, having provisionally agreed the move earlier this month, and the Celtics created a trade exception worth roughly $30m that must be used within the next year.

Image: Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak is thrilled to land Hayward

"We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte," said Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak in a statement.

"Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team.

"We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop."

Charlotte finished 10th in the Eastern Conference in 2019/20 with a 23-42 record. Hayward figures to be a building block moving forward.

Image: Hayward helped the Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019/20

Hayward has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over his 10-year NBA career, which has included stops with the Utah Jazz and Boston. He's career 45.1 per cent shooter, including 36.6 per cent from three-point range and 82.3 per cent at the foul line.

In 29 playoff games, Hayward averaged 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020 playoffs, held in a 'bubble' near Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new season is scheduled to commence on December 22.

Hayward was drafted ninth overall by the Jazz in the 2010 draft after a two-year stint at Butler, where he led the Bulldogs to the championship game of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.