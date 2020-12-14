NBA preseason: Talen Horton-Tucker shines for Los Angeles Lakers & Kevin Durant makes Brooklyn Nets debut

Reigning champions the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, while there was an eagerly-anticipated Brooklyn Nets debut as the NBA preseason got underway over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday saw 26 teams in action ahead of the league's official return on December 22.

A new star in LA?

1:51 Highlights of the preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers

He only turned 20-years-old at the end of November, but Talen Horton-Tucker provided a reminder of the Lakers' firepower off the bench as he put up a game-high 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Sunday night's 131-106 win over the Clippers. Kyle Kuzma followed with 25 points six rebounds and four assists, while former Clipper Montrezl Harrell had 19 points 11 rebounds and three assists in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Horton-Tucker had also led his side in Friday's 87-81 win over the champions' LA rivals with 19 points, last season's Sixth Man of the Year Harrell meanwhile providing 13 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in his first game since signing for the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard played a combined 32 minutes across both games, registering 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in total.

KD's Nets bow

1:27 Four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant returned from a lengthy injury absence to score 15 points in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant made his long-awaited debut as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 119-114, with the former Golden State Warrior finishing with 15 points in his first game back in 552 days. Team-mate Kyrie Irving, who had his own injury problems last season, led the Nets with 18 points in 18 first-half minutes.

There was no Russell Westbrook sighting just yet for the Washington Wizards, who recently acquired the nine-time All-Star from the Houston Rockets in exchange for John Wall. Instead, No 9 overall Draft pick Deni Avdija recorded 15 points, four rebounds and two assists on his Washington debut. Rui Hachimura had 18 points and four rebounds for the Wizards and Raul Neto 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Wall makes Rockets debut

1:46 Highlights of the preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets

Houston got their first look at new arrival Wall, who managed 13 points, five rebounds and nine assists in 19 minutes in the Rockets' 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Bruno Caboclo top scored with 17 points, followed by 16 from Eric Gordon.

Wall's production improved in Sunday's second meeting as he contributed 21 points, two rebounds and four assists in the Rockets' 104-91 defeat. Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, along with support from Coby White's 20 points, three rebounds and five assists.

No 4 Draft pick Patrick Williams also had a combined 25 points across the two games for the Bulls.

Blazers beat Kings

1:38 Highlights of the preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sacramento Kings had eight players hit double figures in points in Sunday's 121-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, including rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton who delivered 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Offseason acquisition Harry Giles led the way for the Blazers with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, Gary Trent Jr also chipping in with 17 points after his strong bubble showing in Orlando.

Friday's match-up between the sides had seen Portland run out 127-102 winners, Carmelo Anthony top-scoring with 21 points and Giles, Trent Jr and CJ McCollum providing 18 points apiece. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 23 points.

Barrett impresses for Knicks

1:39 Highlights of the preseason game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks

It was two second-year talents that starred in the second meeting in three days between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. RJ Barrett had a team-high 15 points as one of five Knicks in double-figures in Friday's 90-84 win, before Sekou Doumbouya offered up 23 points and five rebounds to lead Detroit to a 99-91 win on Sunday, during which Barrett had 25 points on 10-of-17 from the field. Nerlens Noel also had 18 rebounds across the two games for New York.

Hawks, Magic trade blows

Bogi is COOKING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HGZkp3iFcx — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 13, 2020

Trae Young supplied 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists to help the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, during which the latter's Markelle Fultz had 21 points and Nikola Vucevic 14 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the Magic that had come out on top in Friday's meeting, Vucevic in form with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had 12 points, three rebounds and six assists in just 16 minutes.

New Hawks signing Bogdan Bogdanovic amassed 27 points across his first two games since arriving from the Kings in November.

Around the NBA

Year 2️⃣ started last night for @jamorant ⭐️



20 points, 11 assists & 4 boards in 25 minutes of action. #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/SDbeIRaMwo — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 13, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo top-scored with 25 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 112-102 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, while Ja Morant logged 20 to help the Memphis Grizzlies to a 107-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, for whom No 1 pick Anthony Edwards made his debut.

Cedi Osman's 23 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers to 107-104 win over the Indiana Pacers, who could open the campaign without star forward TJ Warren due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Former Boston Celtic Gordon Hayward and No 3 pick LaMelo Ball made their debuts for the Charlotte Hornets in Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and the Oklahoma City Thunder began life without Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder with a 121-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points in the Utah Jazz's 119-105 win over the Phoenix Suns, while Nikola Jokic's 26 points were in vain as the Denver Nuggets were beaten 107-105 by the Golden State Warriors, who were without Draymond Green and No 2 pick James Wiseman.

