NBA preseason: LeBron James and Anthony Davis return in Los Angeles Lakers win

LeBron James and Anthony Davis featured for the first time since their NBA Finals triumph as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Phoenix Suns 112-107 in Wednesday night's preseason clash.

Lakers stars return

It was Kyle Kuzma who led the way for the Lakers with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists ahead of what promises to be a big season in his development. Young Talen Horton-Tucker also impressed once again with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists.

James finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of action, while Davis managed 10 points and four boards in 18 minutes.

Deandre Ayton top-scored for the Suns with 21 points to go with nine rebounds and one assist, followed by Devin Booker's 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists. In his second outing for the team, Chris Paul came away with four points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 25 minutes.

"I felt great, honestly," said Davis. "Coming in, I thought I was going to be a little winded. You can try to get in shape all you want, but it's nothing like getting in basketball shape, in game shape.

"So I was kind of hesitant about that, but I felt fine. I could have even played more. I'm probably going to play more Friday, but I felt physically fine."

White leads Bulls over OKC

Image: Coby White in action against OKC

Coby White scored a game-high 27 points alongside five rebounds and three assists to help the Chicago Bulls towards a 124-103 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zach LaVine was close behind with 24 points, three rebounds and five assists, while rookie Patrick Williams had 13 points and seven rebounds in his first start.

Al Horford's 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes led the Thunder, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points, three boards and three assists in 19 minutes.

It was a first return to Oklahoma for Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who reached the playoffs with the Thunder last season before deciding not to come back for 2020-21.

"It was good to see some different people, which was great,'' said Donovan. "The arena, not only our place but every place, is going to be a little bit different. As I've said, I enjoyed my five years here; the people were terrific.

"I felt a lot of good and close relationships with a lot of people. I don't know if it was surreal, but it was definitely different. It makes you think back and reflect on your time there; there's no question about that."

Knicks edge Cavs

The New York Knicks claimed a 100-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after a team-high 18 points from Julius Randle to go with five rebounds and three assists.

RJ Barrett came away with 16 points, six boards and two assists, center Mitchell Robinson recorded 10 rebounds to add to 13 points and one assist and Kevin Knox racked up 16 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

The Cavs were led by Andre Drummond's 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes.

Denver cruise to win

Paul Millsap supplied 18 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Denver Nuggets in a 126-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jamal Murray had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, P.J. Dozier 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Nikola Jokic 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

There was also an impressive cameo for Bol Bol, who posted 10 points, six rebounds and one assist in six minutes of action.

Robert Covington led Portland with 15 points, followed by 14 apiece for Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter.

