NBA preseason: Russell Westbrook makes debut for Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Washington Wizards as they beat the Detroit Pistons 99-96 on the final night of preseason action in the NBA.

Westbrook posted eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes in his first appearance since arriving via trade from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Wizards favourite John Wall

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 22 points, seven rebounds and one assist, while talisman Bradley Beal had 15 points, three rebounds and five assists. Israeli rookie Deni Avdija also continued his solid preseason with nine points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

New arrival Jerami Grant and former league MVP Derrick Rose produced 14 points apiece for the Pistons as they head into the campaign on the back of a busy offseason under recently-appointed general manager Troy Weaver.

Saturday night's pre-season results Detroit Pistons 96-99 Washington Wizards Charlotte Hornets 117-120 Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks 117-116 Memphis Grizzlies

Westbrook spoke highly of his new team-mates in Washington post-game as they gear up for their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It's actually great. It's actually enjoyable because we have a team, with a lot of guys with a lot of places to be very intriguing and also I'll get a chance to learn a lot about who they are," said Westbrook.

"Things they're are bringing. Things they like. They don't like. To me that's very intriguing as some might come in and get a chance to know a guy's background. We have a lot of interesting guys on the team. Different journeys.

"What your journey is, in the end is totally different. That's amazing in itself, and that's something that I'm going to learn a lot about each and every one of my team-mates."

Vucevic, Gordon star for Magic

Aaron Gordon supplied 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, alongside Nikola Vucevic's 18 points, 12 rebounds and two assists as the Orlando Magic wrapped up their preparations with a 120-117 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

There was also an impressive display from first-round rookie Cole Anthony, who managed 19 points, two rebounds and four assists on the night, including a go-ahead floater inside the final 20 seconds.

Devonte' Graham led the Hornets with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists, with Terry Rozier also contributing 24 points, five rebounds and six assists. Miles Bridges was dominant at the board with 15 rebounds to go with his 12 points, a rookie LaMelo Ball again delivered flashes of his exquisite passing with four assists.

Hawks beat Grizzlies by one point

The Atlanta Hawks closed out their preseason with a 117-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies after edging a decisive fourth-quarter 36-25.

Danilo Gallinari scored a team-high 19 points for Atlanta along with five rebounds, supported by Cam Reddish's 18 points, two rebounds and two assists, Kevin Huerter's 16 points, three rebounds and one assist and John Collins' 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Dillon Brooks' 17 points led Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies, with Ja Morant putting up 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists and De'Anthony Melton 14 points, one rebound and two assists.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.