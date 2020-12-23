LISTEN: Heatcheck podcast

The NBA is back and so is Heatcheck. Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey to look ahead to another enthralling season both on and off the court.

The guys begin by discussing the return of fans to arenas following the success of the NBA bubble near Orlando, before honouring Jersey Day with a look at some of their favourites from years gone by.

Hot or Not is also back for another season, and where better to start than with last season's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo? After signing a record-breaking extension to stay in Milwaukee, will he go on to win a ring with the Bucks?

And NBA Finals talk begins bright and early! Brooklyn Nets fans have waited a long time to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together on the court, but can the pair take their team all the way?

2:45 A look back at all the best bits from opening night in the NBA.

In a new addition, the team also tackle some of the hot takes shared by fans - including the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks reaching the Western Conference Finals. While the MVP favourite leads the team, BJ believes fellow European Kristaps Porzingis must stay healthy if that is to become a reality.

Off The Court sees Yani Ourabah look at Christmas Day in numbers, before Mo and BJ reflect on their favourite Christmas Day moments in the NBA.

There is also an interview with Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba as he discusses his training regime, separating himself from other bigs in the NBA and the moment the 'Mo Bamba' song took off.

0:30 Watch the new NBA season unfold live on Sky Sports

In the Primetime Preview the guys look ahead to a jam-packed schedule across Christmas Day, which sees five games live on Sky Sports from 5pm Friday into the early hours of Boxing Day morning.

Who will come out on top between the Golden State Warriors and the Bucks? Will Kyrie get one over on his old team when the Nets host the Boston Celtics? Who wins the Luka vs LeBron duel when the Mavs face the Los Angeles Lakers?

And finally, those that fancy themselves as an NBA general manager are welcome to join our Sky Sports Heatcheck Fantasy League, using the code: a33b6f5531.

The NBA is back!

