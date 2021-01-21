NBA round-up: Kendrick Nunn leads Miami Heat to victory as big three make their Brooklyn Nets bow

Kendrick Nunn scored a season-best 28 points off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds as the visiting Miami Heat got the better of the Toronto Raptors 111-102 at their temporary Amalie Arena home in Tampa.

It was the first time the Heat have won two in a row this season, and it ended the Raptors' winning streak at three games.

Goran Dragic added 17 points for the Heat while Kelly Olynyk bagged 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Andre Iguodala sunk 13 points and Duncan Robinson added 14.

Fred VanVleet enjoyed 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam each added 18 points, Terence Davis landed 16 points and Kyle Lowry scored eight points and 10 rebounds.

2:26 Check out the top ten plays from Wednesday night in the NBA

Wednesday night's NBA results Brooklyn Nets 135-147 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT) Washington Wizards P-P Charlotte Hornets Dallas Mavericks 124-112 Indiana Pacers Boston Celtics 109-117 Philadelphia 76ers Detroit Pistons 115-123 Atlanta Hawks (OT) Miami Heat 111-102 Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 97-96 Minnesota Timberwolves Phoenix Suns 109-103 Houston Rockets Memphis Grizzlies P-P Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings 96-115 LA Clippers San Antonio Spurs 99-121 Golden State Warriors

Brooklyn Nets 135-147 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Image: Brooklyn Nets' James Harden played alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and scored 15 of his career-high 42 points in the second overtime as the Cavaliers overcame big nights in the debut of Brooklyn's star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who each played the final 18-plus minutes.

2:44 Highlights of the Nets' clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Sexton surpassed his previous career-high of 41 against Boston by scoring 31 points after halftime. He shot 16 of 29 from the field overall after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury. Cedi Osman added 25 points for the Cavs, who shot 51.4 per cent from the floor.

Durant led the Nets with 38 points but missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in the first overtime after Brooklyn blew a five-point lead in the final 1:53. He also put up 12 rebounds and eight assists.

1:45 Colin Sexton landed a stunning 42 points in the Cavs double overtime win against the Nets

Irving added 37 points in his first game back from a two-week absence due to personal reasons along with health and safety protocols. Harden posted his second triple-double in three games as a Net with 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The trio all played more than 48 minutes and combined for 28 points in the fourth quarter when the Nets overcame a 13-point deficit.

1:49 James Harden scored 21 points 10 rebounds and 12 assists, his second triple-double for the Nets, but they fell short against the Cavs

Dallas Mavericks 124-112 Indiana Pacers

1:14 Highlights of the Mavericks' trip to the Pacers

Luka Doncic recorded his 30th career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Mavericks, who snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 27 points and 13 rebounds while Trey Burke added 22 points off the bench in Indianapolis. Porzingis made 12 of 15 attempts from the floor and Burke sank 9 of 16 shots, including four from 3-point range.

.@THEwillieCS15 earns the first Defensive Player of the Game belt 😤🚫#MFFL pic.twitter.com/LUnTc4AKon — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 21, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 19 points, two days after misfiring on all 12 attempts from the floor during a scoreless performance in Dallas' loss to the Raptors.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis added 25 with 10 rebounds while Jalen Brunson also added 19 points.

1:57 Luka Doncic scores 13 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in the Mavs' defeat of the Pacers

Boston Celtics 109-117 Philadelphia 76ers

1:18 Highlights of the Celtics' trip to the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the 76ers past the Celtics.

Embiid shot 12 of 19 from the field and 17 of 21 from the free-throw line for his second 40-point effort this season - both in the past three games.

1:57 Joel Embiid bagged a blockbuster 42 points, 10 rebounds in the 76ers' win over the Celtics

Tobias Harris added 22 points, Shake Milton scored 16 and Danny Green 12 for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine at home. Ben Simmons contributed 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points while Marcus Smart added a season-high 25. Daniel Theis had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Kemba Walker contributed 19 points in just 22 minutes in his second game back from a knee injury.

Orlando Magic 97-96 Minnesota Timberwolves

1:24 Highlights of the Magic's clash with the Timberwolves

The Magic appeared headed for a seventh consecutive loss as their field-goal percentage languished in the 30s for much of the night until Cole Anthony's 3-pointer at the buzzer capped a thrilling win over the Timberwolves.

Evan Fournier kicked off the run, scoring five of his 24 points, and Anthony finished it with a pair of 3-pointers. Before the game-winning walk-off, he made another with 34.6 seconds remaining to set the stage for the final play.

0:34 Cole Anthony hits this three pointer to beat the buzzer and win the game for the Magic

Nikola Vucevic scored a game-high 28 points for the Magic, Fournier added 24 points, and the rookie Anthony matched Aaron Gordon's 13 points. Orlando's bench combined for just 14 points to Minnesota's 33. The Timberwolves were led by 19 points from D'Angelo Russell.

Detroit Pistons 115-123 Atlanta Hawks (OT)

1:16 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' clash with the Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela scored a season-high 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds to help the Hawks erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the visiting Pistons in overtime.

Capela converted a three-point play to give Atlanta a 116-113 lead with 1:27 left in overtime and added a slam dunk off an alley-oop pass from Trae Young with 37.8 seconds left to put the game away. Capela became the first Atlanta player with at least 25 points and 25 rebounds since Dikembe Mutombo in 1999.

Atlanta got 38 points and 10 assists from Young and 31 points and 11 rebounds from John Collins.

Detroit's Jerami Grant had a career-high 32 points and posted his 13th straight game with at least 20 points. Blake Griffin scored 17 and Wayne Ellington added 16.

0:36 John Collins' last second block against Jerami Grant sent the game between the Hawks and the Pistons into OT

San Antonio Spurs 99-121 Golden State Warriors

1:14 Highlights of the Spurs' trip to the Warriors

Rookie James Wiseman used seven dunks as a foundation for a season-best 20 points and Stephen Curry added a game-high 26 as the Warriors ran away from the visiting Spurs in San Francisco.

Riding the momentum of a win in Los Angeles over the defending champion Lakers on Monday, the Warriors led by as many as 22 points in the first half before ending a three-game losing streak against the Spurs.

0:27 Watch Steph Curry throws up this beautiful no-look pass to James Wiseman for the slam

Curry found time for game-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (seven). Andrew Wiggins chipped in with three 3-pointers on an 18-point night, while Kelly Oubre Jr added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Dejounte Murray had 22 points to pace San Antonio, who were completing a two-game trip that began with a win at Portland.

Sacramento Kings 96-115 LA Clippers

1:13 Highlights of the Kings' visit to the LA Clippers

In the second meeting between the clubs in the past five days, the Clippers came out on top once again as Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, six steals and five assists as the Clippers recorded their fifth consecutive victory.

Paul George contributed 19 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac added 11 points apiece for Los Angeles. Zubac grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

1:52 Kawhi Leonard hit 32 points in the Clippers victory over the Kings

De'Aaron Fox scored 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and added seven assists for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight. Glenn Robinson III had 14 points, Buddy Hield put up 13 points and Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 11. Marvin Bagley had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Phoenix Suns 109-103 Houston Rockets

1:04 Highlights of the Suns' clash with the Rockets

Deandre Ayton posted a double-double while Devin Booker added 24 points as the Suns staved off a late rally from the Rockets in their victory at Toyota Center.

The Suns led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before the Rockets rallied with a 23-8 run keyed by Christian Wood, who scored 10 of his 20 points in the period. Jae'Sean Tate cut the deficit to 103-101 with 1:38 remaining.

.@DeandreAyton joins @matrix31 as the only Suns players with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks in a game over the last 30 seasons!



(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/N06LohZY8d — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 21, 2021

But Ayton snagged a crucial offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and sank two free throws following a Victor Oladipo foul. Booker added two free throws and a layup to seal the win.

Ayton led Phoenix with 26 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. Booker shot 10 of 18 from the floor.

Oladipo and Eric Gordon scored 22 points apiece for the Rockets, who have lost five of six. Wood grabbed 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double.

