Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert undergoes cancer surgery on left kidney

Indiana Pacers team doctors detected a mass on Caris LeVert's left kidney during his physical following his trade from the Brooklyn Nets; LeVert landed with Pacers as part of the blockbuster trade that saw James Harden join the Nets

Wednesday 27 January 2021 06:49, UK

Caris LeVert in action for the Nets (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Image: Caris LeVert in action for the Nets (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Indiana Pacers swingman Caris LeVert had successful surgery to treat a renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney, the team announced on Tuesday.

LeVert will be out indefinitely and is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure, the Pacers said in a statement.

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Pacers in the four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. During LeVert's physical to complete the trade, an MRI revealed a mass on his left kidney.

He has not played in a game for the Pacers yet this season. LeVert was expected to replace Victor Oladipo (who was traded to Houston) and help replace forward T.J. Warren, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.

AP - Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots between Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb (26) and guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half 1:27
Highlights of the Toronto Raptors up against the Indiana Pacers in Week 6 of the NBA

Indiana are also dealing with an injury to All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who exited Monday's 129-114 win against the Toronto Raptors with a left knee contusion. He is listed as day-to-day to return after an MRI revealed he had avoided structural damage to his knee.

Trending

Houston Rockets&#39; John Wall reacts during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP) 1:07
Check out the top five plays from Tuesday night in the NBA.

Center Myles Turner, the NBA blocks leader, went down last weekend with a fractured right hand. Team officials said surgery will not be necessary and Turner has played and started each of Indiana's last three games.

In each of his first four NBA seasons, LeVert's scoring totals have improved despite his largely coming off the bench during that span. He was averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 2020-21, the last two categories being career bests.

Also See:

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports