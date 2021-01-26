NBA: Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder make history as two females officiate game for first time

History was made on Monday night, as Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder helped to form the NBA's first refereeing crew which featured two females.

The duo were officiating in the Charlotte Hornets' visit to the Orlando Magic, in which the home side ran out 117-108 winners.

With female officials becoming more common in the league, this was the first time there were multiple women presiding over the one game.

"This is a big deal," Schroeder said, as quoted by NBA.com. "It's like my feminist dreams come true, that like my personal values are colliding with my professional values and it's awesome."

Tonight, for the first time in NBA history, two women will be on the officiating crew. Congrats Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder, we can’t wait to watch you work!



"It's so cool," added Sago. "All of us, we're so happy and excited to work together. We just have a good group of females, we're all close, we have great relationships and we share these moments.

"I'm just proud to be part of an organisation that promotes people to do the job based on our abilities, not on our gender, race, ethnicity, those types of things."

The NBA has used 76 officials so far this season, seven of whom are female.

