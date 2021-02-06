Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry combine for 63 as Toronto Raptors sink Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant exit

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry combined for 63 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to victory over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw Kevin Durant pulled from the starting lineup pre-tip before managing 19 minutes and then being pulled again in the third quarter.

The Boston Celtics rallied down the stretch to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal endured his worst night of the season in the Washington Wizards' loss to the Miami Heat, Nikola Vucevic put up a career-night for the Orlando Magic and the Utah Jazz starred from behind the arc to beat the Charlotte Hornets in a shootout.

Friday night's NBA results Toronto Raptors 123-117 Brooklyn Nets Boston Celtics 119-115 Los Angeles Clippers Milwaukee Bucks 123-105 Cleveland Cavaliers Utah Jazz 138-121 Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards 95-122 Miami Heat New Orleans Pelicans 114-113 Indiana Pacers Minnesota Timberwolves 106-103 Oklahoma City Thunder Detroit Pistons 92-109 Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls 119-123 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 123-117 Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 33 points alongside Kyle Lowry's season-high 30 points as the visiting Raptors posted a 123-117 victory over the Nets, who saw star Kevin Durant exit due to health and safety protocols.

Siakam added 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 12 of 23 from the floor to lead the Raptors to their eighth win in 12 games. His layup with 35.8 seconds remaining gave Toronto a 121-113 lead and essentially sealed the game.

2:00 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets in Week 7 of the NBA

Lowry made 12 of 18 shots and tied a season-best with six three-pointers, his final two three-pointers starting Toronto's game-ending 15-7 run over the last 3:45.

While Siakam and Lowry's big nights helped the Raptors in a game they led most of the way, the big story was Durant being held out of the starting lineup and ultimately getting pulled.

Durant was pulled from the starting lineup shortly before the opening tip and scored eight points in 19 minutes before he was forced to leave midway through the third. During the fourth quarter, he tweeted "Free Me" and ESPN reported Durant will not travel for Saturday's game in Philadelphia.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points and James Harden added 17, while Kyrie Irving and Jeff Green added 15 each for Brooklyn, who shot 48.8 percent.

5:04 Allie LaForce and Dennis Scott react to the situation involving Kevin Durant playing and then leaving during the Nets-Raptors game for health and safety protocol reasons.

Toronto scored 17 fast-break points, 24 points in the paint and shot 50.0 percent to get a 34-23 lead after the opening quarter, before Brooklyn made 12 of their final 16 shots of the first half to outscored the Raptors 36-23 and get within 67-63 by halftime.

After Brooklyn held a six-point lead with about six-and-a-half minutes left in the third, Toronto built a 92-90 lead heading into the fourth on Siakam's fadeaway right before the buzzer.

Boston Celtics 119-115 Los Angeles Clippers

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Kemba Walker had 24 as the Celtics rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to earn a 119-115 road victory over the Clippers.

Carsen Edwards scored 16 points off the bench to help Boston win in the absence of Jaylen Brown, who sat out due to left knee soreness.

The Clippers and Celtics played a game without Doc Rivers as the head coach for either team for the first time since the 2003-04 season. Rivers is now the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

1:32 Highlights of the Boston Celtics against the LA Clippers in Week 7 of the NBA

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Lou Williams contributed 18 for the Clippers, who were without Paul George because of swelling in a toe on his right foot. Los Angeles were back home after a 4-2 road trip but saw their six-game winning streak at Staples Center come to an end.

The Clippers led by as many as 16 points late in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 62-51 advantage. Boston took over in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 38-20 while shooting 15 of 24 from the field (62.5 percent) to take an 89-82 lead.

The Celtics' first advantage came at 74-73 on a three-pointer by Grant Williams with 4:37 left in the third, the basket capping an 11-0 run that started with another Williams trey and included five points from Tatum.

Los Angeles took a 112-111 lead with 46.1 seconds remaining on a three-pointer by Williams off a cross-court pass from Leonard, however the Celtics moved right back on top 113-112 with 32.3 seconds left after a jumper in the lane by Walker.

After Leonard missed a jumper from the side of the lane that would have given the Clippers the lead again, Boston's Tristian Thompson made two free throws for a 115-112 advantage. Leonard then missed a potential game-tying triple with 15.8 seconds remaining, and Williams and Walker made two free throws each for the Celtics down the stretch to seal the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks 123-105 Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 33 points and 12 rebounds helped the Milwaukee Bucks open a six-game road trip with a 123-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo also had four assists and four blocks as the Bucks picked up their third consecutive win. Milwaukee beat the Cavaliers for the second time this season in the first of a back-to-back set on back-to-back days in Cleveland.

Milwaukee broke open a close game with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cleveland 29-16 in the final period as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row. They have now dropped four of their past five and six of their past eight games.

1:44 Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 7 of the NBA

Cleveland had seven players score in double figures, led by Collin Sexton's 19 points. Andre Drummond had an impact inside with 18 points and nine rebounds. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen each posted 13 points while Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince had 12 points each.

Milwaukee outscored Cleveland 74-58 in the paint against a Cavaliers squad that entered the game allowing 45.1 points per game in that area.

The Bucks, who entered shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range through 21 games and had five games of making 20 or more triples, shot just seven-for-22 (31.8 percent) from deep on Friday, but connected on four of those triples in the fourth quarter.

Jrue Holiday finished with 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds while DiVincenzo recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Khris Middleton finished with 15 points and five assists, Brook Lopez had 13 points and Bobby Portis finished with 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. Isaac Okoro had 10 points for Cleveland.

Utah Jazz 138-121 Charlotte Hornets

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Donovan Mitchell added 30 as the Utah Jazz put on another splendid three-point shooting display to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 138-121.

The Jazz shot 26-for-50 on three-pointers - reflecting a franchise record made from beyond the arc - a night after the team's NBA record of 11 consecutive games with at least 15 three-point baskets ended in a victory at Atlanta. Utah made 13 shots from three-point range in that game.

1:36 Highlights of the Utah Jazz against the Charlotte Hornets in Week 7 of the NBA

Bogdanovic shot seven-for-10 on from deep, making six of the long-range shots in the second half. That included four treys in a two-minute stretch. Mitchell meanwhile drained five three-pointers on nine attempts. In all, eight Utah players made at least one three-pointer.

The Jazz own an NBA-best 18-5 record. Mike Conley had 16 points, Jordan Clarkson posted 15 points and Rudy Gobert notched 12 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Ingles supplied 10 points and 11 assists off the bench. Conley left the game in the second half with hamstring tightness and didn't return. He was 4-for-7 on 3s.

Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball scored a career-best 34 points to go with eight assists, shooting 14-for-27 from the field. Gordon Hayward added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

1:53 Check out the top plays from Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball during the Charlotte Hornets against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz led 69-54 at halftime and built the advantage to 25 points by late in the third quarter. Charlotte closed within 107-98 with just less than nine minutes remaining, but the Jazz hit enough shots to keep the margin at a comfortable level.

Washington Wizards 95-122 Miami Heat

Bradley Beal's season-long streak of 17 straight games with at least 25 points came to a crashing halt when he was held to just seven in the Washington Wizards' 122-95 drubbing at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Kendrick Nunn had a game-high 25 points, Bam Adebayo added 21, and Jimmy Butler flirted with a triple-double (14 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) in just 26 minutes for the Heat, who ran up a 71-43 halftime lead and coasted home.

Reserve big man Alex Len topped Washington with 18 points. Beal didn't make a shot the entire first half, going zero-for-12, and in the process equaled a 25-year NBA level of futility.

1:17 Highlights of the Washington Wizards against the Miami Heat in Week 7 of the NBA

According to ESPN, Beal's zero-for-12 effort tied Memphis' O.J. Mayo in 2008 as the most field goal attempts in the first half of an NBA game without making one in the last 25 years.

Beal also missed his first shot of the third quarter before connecting on a three-pointer. He was pulled from the blowout not that long thereafter, finishing one-for-14 overall and one-for-seven on three-pointers in 27 minutes of action. The seven points equalled Beal's fewest since scoring four at Brooklyn in December of 2017. Backcourt mate Russell Westbrook totaled just 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in his 25 minutes.

The Heat, who were beaten 103-100 at home by the Wizards on Wednesday night for the seventh setback in their last eight games, wasted little time exacting revenge on their NBA Southeast rival.

Tyler Herro, who finished with 17 points, bombed in a pair of triples and Adebayo converted a three-point play in a 19-9 burst that gave the Heat a 40-27 lead after one period. Miami extended the margin to 28 before halftime, leaving only Beal's final field goal total in question.

Nunn hit 11 of his 17 shots and Kelly Olynyk shot five-for-seven on three-pointers en route to 17 points for the Heat, who outshot the Wizards 49.4 percent to 37.1 percent overall and 43.2 percent to 24.2 percent on threes.

New Orleans Pelicans 114-113 Indiana Pacers

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Lonzo Ball added 20 as the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Indiana Pacers for a 114-113 win.

Zion Williamson scored 18, Steven Adams had 12 points and 12 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 12 and Josh Hart scored 11 for the Pelicans.

Justin Holiday scored 22, Jeremy Lamb had 17, Doug McDermott added 14, Malcolm Brogdon scored 13, Myles Turner scored 12 and Goga Bitadze added 10 for the Pacers.

1:20 Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans against the Indiana Pacers in Week 7 of the NBA

The Pacers made five three-pointers during an 18-10 run to start the fourth quarter and closed within 96-93 midway through the period.

Ball answered with a three-pointer, but Justin Holiday, Aaron Holiday and McDermott responded with consecutive triples to give Indiana a 102-101 lead.

The score was tied at 105, 107 and 110 before Adams made a tip-in and Ingram hit a jumper for a four-point Pelicans lead with 42 seconds left.

Turner answered with a three-pointer with 39 seconds left, but that ended the scoring as Ingram missed a jumper and Turner missed on a drive.

Indiana scored the first five points of the third quarter to close within 58-53, before Ball responded with a three-pointer and Adams produced seven points during a 16-7 run that gave New Orleans a 76-60 lead. The advantage grew to as many as 18 points before Justin Holiday made three three-pointers and Bitadze beat the buzzer with another trey to trim the Pelicans' lead to 86-75 at the end of the quarter.

Minnesota Timberwolves 106-103 Oklahoma City Thunder

Malik Beasley scored 24 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 106-103 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder. D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including the final five Minnesota points to snap a two-game losing streak.

Minnesota, missing Karl-Anthony Towns for the 11th straight game due to COVID-19, closed the third quarter with a 15-4 run to build its largest lead of the game at nine points, entering the fourth quarter up 85-76. The Timberwolves hit five three-pointers in the final 3:33, including two each by Russell and Jaylen Nowell.

The Thunder chipped away to tie in midway through the fourth on Justin Jackson's three-pointer, but went more than three minutes without a field goal to allow Minnesota to jump ahead by six.

1:10 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 7 of the NBA

The Timberwolves had several chances to extend the lead, but Oklahoma City hung around. After missing a three-pointer that was chased down by Kenrich Williams, Al Horford drilled a triple from the top of the key to tie it with 26 seconds left.

Oklahoma had a chance to take the lead after Hamidou Diallo stole the inbounds pass, only for him to miss a layup before Russell nailed the three-pointer with 2.9 seconds left to put Minnesota back ahead. Diallo's three-point try at the buzzer then hit off the front of the rim to give the Timberwolves their first road win since December 26.

The Thunder were playing with just eight players - the NBA minimum. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second consecutive game with a left knee sprain and Luguentz Dort, who left in the first quarter of Wednesday's win over Houston with knee soreness, was out with left knee soreness. Theo Maledon, who started the last five games after George Hill injured his thumb, was held out due to health and safety protocols.

Horford scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Thunder, while Diallo had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists.

Detroit Pistons 92-109 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker had 23 points, Chris Paul tossed in 20 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Paul added nine assists and seven rebounds and Frank Kaminsky supplied 15 points for the Suns, while Cameron Johnson contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three assists off the bench. E'Twaun Moore chipped in 11 points.

Phoenix, who won for the fourth time in five games, began a seven-game homestand, avenging a 110-105 overtime loss at Detroit on January 8. The Suns overcame 22 turnovers by shooting 49.4 percent from the field while holding Detroit to 37.4 percent shooting.

1:15 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons against the Phoenix Suns in Week 7 of the NBA

The Pistons have lost 10 of their 11 road games, including each of the past six. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 21 points while Saddiq Bey had 14. Mason Plumlee and Josh Jackson added 11 points apiece, and rookie Isaiah Stewart notched his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Using a balanced attack, Phoenix led 57-44 at halftime, despite not having anyone with more than 10 points. Detroit committed just three first-half turnovers but shot 34 percent from the field and made just three of 21 three-point tries prior to the break.

The Suns eventually carried an 87-68 lead into the fourth quarter before Detroit made a mini-run to cut the deficit to 92-81, capped by Grant's midrange shot.

Booker answered with a deep three-pointer, then stole a Jackson pass as Paul drained another long ball on that possession to put the game away.

Chicago Bulls 119-123 Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 43 points and grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic recovered from giving up a big fourth-quarter lead to hold off the Chicago Bulls 123-119.

Vucevic started hot, scoring 13 points in the game's first 3:05. Chicago's Zach LaVine finished hot, however, notching 24 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to power a Bulls rally that fell just short.

1:13 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls against the Orlando Magic in Week 7 of the NBA

Chicago chipped away at a deficit of as many as 14 points in the final period with a 14-4 stretch over 4:45 to force a 112-112 tie. Vucevic responded with a mid-range jumper and snared a crucial defensive rebound in a quick 5-0 burst that gave the Magic enough cushion to escape with the win. Vucevic reached his new career high with two free throws to seal the win in the closing seconds.

Evan Fournier scored four of his 20 points in the final 1:21, and Cole Anthony made three free throws in the last minute, part of his 17-point night. Anthony also dished a game-high nine assists.

James Ennis III added 14 points for the Magic, including a perfect eight of eight from the free throw line, and Frank Mason III - added to Orlando's roster on Wednesday - scored four points with four assists off the bench.

2:06 Nikola Vucevic dominated with 43 points and 19 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's win over the Chicago Bulls

Friday's victory snapped Orlando's four-game losing streak. Despite shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, five Bulls scored in double figures. Coby White recorded 16 points, Denzel Valentine and Thaddeus Young added 14 and 15 points off the bench, and Lauri Markkanen finished with 13 points. Markkanen was limited to just 17 minutes, clutching his shoulder after a collision in the first half.

Patrick Williams, the youngest player currently in the NBA at 19 years, scored a career-high 20 points in the loss.

The two teams play again in the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday in Orlando.