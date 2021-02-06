Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant pulled from Toronto Raptors matchup twice due to health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant was removed from the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors before coming off the bench in the first quarter, only to be pulled out of the game again in the third quarter

By Associated Press

Saturday 6 February 2021 08:43, UK

Brooklyn Nets&#39; Kevin Durant, left, drives past Toronto Raptors&#39; Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) 5:04
Allie LaForce and Dennis Scott react to the situation involving Kevin Durant playing and then leaving during the Nets-Raptors game for health and safety protocol reasons.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant couldn't start a game and then couldn't finish it as he was removed in the third quarter because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Durant wasn't available at the beginning of Friday night's game against Toronto until he was eventually cleared to enter in the first quarter. Once he did, it became his first appearance as a reserve in his 867 NBA games.

The strange situation - Durant had originally been listed in the starting lineup before being removed - had the Nets dealing with a number of emotions.

"Confusing, frustrating. I mean, it's bizarre," teammate Joe Harris said.

The questions continued well after Toronto's 123-117 victory. The Nets were cleared to travel to Philadelphia for their game scheduled for Saturday, but Durant wouldn't accompany them while the team awaited word on contact tracing.

Trending

He voiced his anger through social media, notably tweeting "Free me".

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said in a statement that Durant had tested negative three times in the last 24 hours, including two negative PCR tests Friday. He said someone whom Durant interacted with in the afternoon had an inconclusive test result return shortly before the game. Durant was initially held out while that result was being reviewed.

Also See:

"Under the league's health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test," Frank said. "During the game, a positive result was returned for the person Durant interacted with. Once that test was confirmed positive, out of an abundance of caution, Durant was removed from the game."

Toronto Raptors&#39; Kyle Lowry (7) drives past Brooklyn Nets&#39; Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) 2:00
Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Brooklyn Nets in Week 7 of the NBA

Frank said contact tracing is underway to determine if Durant was in close contact of the individual who tested positive.

Durant helped the Nets rally to take the lead before he was informed in the third quarter that he needed to exit the game. Replays showed coach Steve Nash appearing to give the news to Durant, who walked toward the locker room area and threw a water bottle in frustration. The Nets then announced he was out for the rest of the night.

"I don't get it. It's frustrating obviously," the Nets' Jeff Green said. "I mean, they let him play, then they take him out. I don't know. I don't get it."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Durant had already missed three games this season related to the health and safety protocols. He tested positive for the virus in March while he was recovering from Achilles tendon surgery.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Durant had the fourth-longest streak of games started (866) before coming off the bench since 1970-71 (when starts were first tracked). Only Patrick Ewing (1,118), Carmelo Anthony (1,054) and Chris Paul (1,041) had longer streaks than Durant.

Durant finished with eight points. He had scored at least 20 points in all of his 17 games so far, the longest streak to begin a season in his career.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue