Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal inspire Washington Wizards to overtime win against Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook flirted with a triple-double as he and Bradley Beal helped the Washington Wizards overturn a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime and extend their win streak to five.

Monday night's NBA results Washington Wizards 127-124 Los Angeles Lakers (OT) Charlotte Hornets 110-132 Utah Jazz Portland Trail Blazers 100-132 Phoenix Suns Miami Heat 108-94 Oklahoma City Thunder Memphis Grizzlies 92-102 Dallas Mavericks Chicago Bulls 120-100 Houston Rockets

Washington Wizards 127-124 Los Angeles Lakers

Beal scored 33 points and Westbrook added 32 as the visiting Wizards rallied for a 127-124 overtime victory over the Lakers for their first five-game winning streak in three years.

Beal scored six points in overtime after not making a field goal in the fourth quarter, missing a long jumper as time expired in regulation to leave the score tied 115-all.

2:35 Highlights of the Washington Wizards' clash with the LA Lakers in Week 10 of the NBA.

Westbrook, who added 14 rebounds and nine assists, made a shot inside and was fouled with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime to put the Wizards up three points. He missed the ensuing free throw to give the Lakers a chance to tie the score, but LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma missed 3-point attempts on Los Angeles' final possession.

Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 13 off the bench as the Wizards improved to 2-0 to open a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams. Washington's last five-game win streak was January 27-February 10, 2018.

James scored 31 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell added 26 off the bench as the Lakers lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter before their quick-strike offense began to take charge against a Lakers defense that was without Anthony Davis for the fourth consecutive game because of an Achilles injury. The Lakers were also missing Dennis Schroder due to COVID-19 protocols.

A 3-pointer by Deni Advija capped an 8-0 run and gave the Wizards a 90-88 lead with 10:06 to play, their first lead since midway through the first quarter. After the teams traded the lead multiple times, the Wizards went on a 10-0 run to grab a 102-94 lead with 4:52 remaining.

A 5-0 run by James brought the Lakers within 104-102, but they did not get even again until Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to tie the score at 111. James tied the game again at 115 with 9.8 seconds remaining on a shot inside while he was fouled, but he missed the free throw. Beal then missed at the other end to send the game to overtime.

Charlotte Hornets 110-132 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight assists while three Utah teammates scored at least 20 points each off the bench in their 132-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang scored 21 apiece, with all of their points coming via 14 3-pointers, and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points with five treys as the Jazz won for the 21st time in 23 games. Rudy Gobert had another solid showing for Utah, totaling 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.

1:48 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' trip to the Utah Jazz in Week 10 of the NBA

Mike Conley (15 points, four 3-pointers), Mitchell (three triples) and Royce O'Neale (eight points, eight rebounds, and two treys) contributed to the Jazz hitting a franchise-record 28 3-pointers on 55 attempts.

Rookie LaMelo Ball and former Jazz star Gordon Hayward each scored 21 points for Charlotte, who were overwhelmed in the fourth quarter of what was a competitive game until about 10 minutes remaining.

Hayward hit a step-back jumper with 10:56 left in the fourth to pull the Hornets within 96-92, but he left the game with a hand injury a couple minutes later, Charlotte's chances for a win also appearing to depart with him.

Utah, who outscored the visitors 41-20 in the fourth, went on a 15-0 run to seize control. Niang began the surge with a 3-pointer and hit two more before Charlotte finally scored again after falling behind 111-92.

Malik Monk added 20 points for the Hornets, but Terry Rozier's streak of scoring at least 30 points ended at four games. Rozier finished with 12 points in 31 minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers 100-132 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 132-100 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points as Phoenix notched their 12th victory in the past 14 games. The Suns turned the game into a blowout by outscoring the Trail Blazers 37-17 in the third quarter.

1:47 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Phoenix Suns in Week 10 of the NBA

Damian Lillard recorded 24 points and seven assists as Portland dropped their second straight contest following a season-long six-game winning streak. Nassir Little scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 11 and Carmelo Anthony added 10 for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter collected 15 rebounds for Portland, who shot 44 percent from the field, including 12 of 39 from behind the arc.

Dario Saric registered 14 points and nine rebounds for the Suns, Cameron Johnson added 13 points, Mikal Bridges 10 points and Chris Paul nine assists to go with just two points.

Phoenix led 63-54 at halftime and again led by nine five minutes into the third quarter before breaking the game open by scoring 26 of the stanza's final 32 points to enter the fourth up 100-71.

Miami Heat 108-94 Oklahoma City Thunder

Duncan Robinson hit six 3-pointers and led Miami with 22 points to help the Heat to a 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat, who swept the season series against Oklahoma, won their third consecutive game and finished with a 4-3 mark on their seven-game road trip, tied for the longest trek in franchise history.

1:45 Highlights of the Miami Heat's visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 10 of the NBA

Robinson poured it on in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points as Miami quickly took over what had been a close game, outscoring their opponents 29-17 in the final period.

Miami struggled offensively with Jimmy Butler off the floor early in the game, After being outscored 17-7 while Butler rested in the first half, Miami turned that around without Butler in the fourth to score the first 15 points, including eight by Robinson and five by Bam Adebayo.

Oklahoma City meanwhile missed their first 10 shots in the fourth. Butler never did return to the game, as Miami coach Erik Spoelstra stuck with the same group as the Heat continued to pull away.

Kendrick Nunn scored 20 points for the Heat while Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Butler added 15 points and nine assists but shot was just 3 of 11 from the floor. Miami also got 11 points apiece from Max Strus and Kelly Olynyk.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points, going 10 of 15 from the floor, as well as logging five assists. Darius Bazley added 13 points, Isaiah Roby had 12 and Luguentz Dort and Mike Muscala each scored 11.

Memphis Grizzlies 92-102 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks put eight days' worth of stored energy into one of their best defensive performances of the season Monday night, limiting the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to their second-lowest season point total in a 102-92 victory.

Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to score a game-high 29 points as the Mavericks, who hadn't played since Valentine's Day because of two weather-related postponements, won for the fifth time in their past six games.

1:39 Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies trip to the Dallas Mavericks in Week 10 of the NBA

Ja Morant had a team-high 22 points and game-high nine assists for the Grizzlies, who were playing for the third time in four nights. The loss was their second straight.

Facing their Southwest Division rival for the first time this season, the Mavericks held the Grizzlies to two points in the first five 1/2 minutes, built an early double-digit lead and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Memphis shot just 39.4 percent for the game and finished with 92 points, just two more than they had scored in their season-low on January 7 against Cleveland.

Hardaway's point total was mostly the product of 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. Every other player in the game combined for 14-for-61 from beyond the arc, with the Grizzlies finishing at 19.4 percent (6-for-31).

Luka Doncic chipped in with 21 points for the Mavericks, who were last seen losing 121-118 at home to Portland. Jalen Brunson added 19 and Josh Richardson 17.

Desmond Bane totaled 12 points, Brandon Clarke and Jonas Valanciunas 11 apiece and Tyus Jones 10 for Memphis. Valanciunas also found time for a game-high 15 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Chicago Bulls 120-100 Houston Rockets

Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 21 points in a runaway third quarter as the Chicago Bulls rolled to a 120-100 victory over the reeling and short-handed Houston Rockets.

After missing five of seven shots while scoring just seven points prior to halftime, LaVine spearheaded a scorching third period for the Bulls by shooting five of five from the floor, including three 3-pointers. He scored 11 consecutive points for Chicago during one surge, leading the Bulls to a season-best 46-point frame.

1:36 Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Houston Rockets in Week 10 of the NBA

The Chicago scoring total represented the most in the third period in franchise history and the most yielded by Houston in a quarter this season.

Chicago led 54-48 entering the third, then proceeded to shoot 19 of 25 from the floor, including seven of nine from 3-point range. LaVine was one of five Bulls to reach double figures prior to the final period.

The Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double by halftime and finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, Coby White put up 24 points and 10 rebounds, Thaddeus Young chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds, rookie Patrick Williams scored 14 points, and Tomas Satoransky had 10. The Bulls shot 53.8 percent from the floor, including 15 of 36 (41.7 percent) on 3-point attempts.

Coby White led both teams in scoring last night against the Rockets 👌



His stats from last night:

24 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/pYyJhnMB3J — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 23, 2021

The Rockets, playing without Christian Wood (ankle), Victor Oladipo (foot) and DeMarcus Cousins (heel), dropped their eighth consecutive game. They fashioned a spirited second-quarter rally to erase a 15-point first-quarter deficit before falling apart after the break.

Houston's David Nwaba finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, fellow reserve Sterling Brown had 16 points, John Wall paired 15 points with seven assists, Danuel House Jr. had 15 points and Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate posted 13 and 12 points, respectively.