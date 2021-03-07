Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will not play in the 2021 All-Star Game due to coronavirus exposure

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out of the All-Star Game after both players were exposed to a COVID-positive individual.

The Sixers duo have been ruled ineligible for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, the NBA announced in a statement.

Embiid and Simmons were exposed to a barber in Philadelphia who is believed to have tested positive for coronavirus. The league has confirmed that neither player will take part in the 70th All-Star Game in Atlanta and that at this late stage no replacements will be called up.

The NBA added: "Participation for other All-Stars and members of the 76ers coaching staff in Atlanta is not affected because they were not exposed to the individual in Philadelphia."

Both players travelled to Atlanta, the site of the All-Star Game, after their appointments with the barber. They are set to undergo testing Sunday, while their Sixers and Eastern All-Star coach Doc Rivers said he was not sure how long both players might have to remain in the city.

Embiid, 26, is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds in 30 games this season. He earned an All-Star selection for the fourth season in a row.

Joel Embiid dropped 40 points in the Sixers tight win over the Jazz, including a clutch three-pointer to take it to overtime

The 24-year-old Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 31 games. This is his third All-Star selection.

Embiid was set to start for Team Durant on Sunday night. Simmons was selected as a reserve for Team LeBron.

Both teams will now go ahead with only 11 players, with Zion Williamson now set to start for Team Durant in his very first All-Star Game.

